The Latest on the Miles Bridges Situation

Jake Fischer reporting that around the league nobody expects Hornets to pull the qualifying offer for Miles Bridges

The Miles Bridges situation has been all over the place. Just recently there were reports saying the Hornets were to pull the qualifying offer for Miles Bridges, which would make him an unrestricted free agent after being charged for domestic violence. Now, things have changed as a new report has surfaced by Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report. 

Jake Fischer on his podcast, “The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either.”

The deadline for the Hornets to rescind Miles Bridges qualifying offer is July 13th without agreement from both parties. However, after that date, both have to agree to withdraw from the qualifying offer. However, the expectation seems to be that he will remain a restricted free agent with Charlotte. Bridges is scheduled for a court date on July 20th, which could shake some things up for the Hornets. The Hornets plans this off-season have been put on hold because of the Miles Bridges situation. It will be interesting to see what the team's decision will be. 

