AllHornets
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Greensboro Swarm acquire Yale product Trey Phills

Mitchell Northam

The son of a late and great Charlotte Hornets' player will get the chance to prove himself with the team's G-League affiliate.

Trey Phills, a product of Yale, was acquired by the Greensboro Swarm on Friday through the G-League's available player pool. Phills will wear No. 4 with the Swarm.

Phills' father, Bobby, played for the Hornets for three seasons. In January of 2000, he was killed in car accident in Charlotte after leaving a Hornets' practice. His No. 13 was retired by the team.

Michael Jordan, now the owner of the Hornets, called Phills one of the toughest defenders he ever faced. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per-game during his time with the Hornets.

Trey Phills was 3-years-old when his father died. He grew up in Charlotte and attended Charlotte Christian. At Yale, he started in 79 of the 107 games he played in. As a junior, he averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per-game. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament twice, including an upset win over Baylor in his freshman season.

Phills worked out for the Hornets prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, but ultimately went unselected. The Windy City Bulls picked him up in the G-League Draft.

The Swarm face the Capital City Go-Go on Friday night at home.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dwayne Bacon talks about 51-point game for Greensboro Swarm

Dwayne Bacon asked Charlotte Hornets assistant general manager Buzz Peterson to send him to the G-League. On Wednesday, Bacon dropped 51 points in a win.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets sign Joe Chealey to 10-day deal

Joe Chealey, who has spent this season in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm, agreed to a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Dwayne Bacon drops 51 points in G-League victory for Greensboro Swarm

In his first G-League stint of the season, Charlotte Hornets' guard Dwayne Bacon scored 51 points as the Greensboro Swarm topped the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets send Dwayne Bacon to G-League

Dwayne Bacon, a third-year guard out of Florida State, has received five DNP's in his last nine games with the Charlotte Hornets. He was a starter when the season began.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges named MVP of NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend

Second-year Charlotte Hornets' forward Miles Bridges was named MVP of the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Mitchell Northam

Michael Jordan's purchase of the Charlotte Hornets is paying off, per Forbes

The Charlotte Hornets saw a year-over-year 20 percent increase in value in the 2018-19 season under the ownership of Michael Jordan, according to Forbes.

Mitchell Northam

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could make Mavericks debut against Magic; Younger Hornets getting chances

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signed with the Dallas Mavericks after reaching a buy-out with his former team.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the former No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to terms on a buyout of his contract.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets 2019 second round NBA Draft pick, will miss Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell Northam

Report: Charlotte Hornets reach buyout with Marvin Williams

Veteran NBA forward Marvin Williams will be able to sign with a contender for the remainder of the 2020 NBA season after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitchell Northam