Greensboro Swarm acquire Yale product Trey Phills

The son of a late and great Charlotte Hornets' player will get the chance to prove himself with the team's G-League affiliate.

Trey Phills, a product of Yale, was acquired by the Greensboro Swarm on Friday through the G-League's available player pool. Phills will wear No. 4 with the Swarm.

Phills' father, Bobby, played for the Hornets for three seasons. In January of 2000, he was killed in car accident in Charlotte after leaving a Hornets' practice. His No. 13 was retired by the team.

Michael Jordan, now the owner of the Hornets, called Phills one of the toughest defenders he ever faced. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per-game during his time with the Hornets.

Trey Phills was 3-years-old when his father died. He grew up in Charlotte and attended Charlotte Christian. At Yale, he started in 79 of the 107 games he played in. As a junior, he averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per-game. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament twice, including an upset win over Baylor in his freshman season.

Phills worked out for the Hornets prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, but ultimately went unselected. The Windy City Bulls picked him up in the G-League Draft.

The Swarm face the Capital City Go-Go on Friday night at home.