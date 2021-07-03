Video: Tennessee product, Charlotte native Jaden Springer describes how his game translates to the NBA, says it would be 'amazing' to be drafted by Hornets

Jordan Springer is just happy to be a part of the draft process and the chance to take his talents to the pro level.

But there's also something about the opportunity to put on a Charlotte Hornets uniform that intrigues the Tennessee product and Queen City native.

"Oh, that would be amazing," Springer said following Friday's pre-draft workout. "It's a team I grew up watching, grew up in this city. So just to have that and be able to represent my hometown, that would be amazing for me."

Springer is one potential player the Hornets could pluck off the board when they select 11th in the draft later this month. In 25 games for the Volunteers, the 6-4, 204-pounder posted 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46,7 percent from the floor, 43.5 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free throw line.

I asked him what he wanted to display most to the Hornets' brain trust during that precious time he had in front of them.

"I wanted to show them my physicality, my athleticism," Springer said. "I came in here and I've done that. That's the main thing. I just wanted to go in and show that I can compete."

Springer wasn't the only one trying to catch the eye of GM Mitch Kupchak & Co.

Sharife Cooper (Auburn), Luka Garza (Iowa), Makur Maker (Howard), Roko Prkacin (Croatia), J.T. Thor (Auburn) and James Bouknight (UConn) were also participants Friday.