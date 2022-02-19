Skip to main content

WATCH: James Bouknight Ejected at UConn Game

The Hornets rookie guard got the attention from the refs on his day off.

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight got the attention of the officials even during the All-Star break as he was ejected from the UConn's men's basketball game on Saturday afternoon. The reason as to why he was ejected is not known at this time. Despite being ejected, Bouknight made his way into the student section and continued to watch the game from there.

