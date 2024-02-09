Skip to main content
PJ Washington/Grant Williams Trade Grade

What Luka Doncic & Jason Kidd Had To Say About PJ Washington's Trade to Dallas

Doncic and Kidd spoke to the media following the Mavericks' win over the New York Knicks

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

Following PJ Washington's trade to the Dallas Mavericks, both Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd discussed the impact Washington would make.

Jason Kidd  - "His ability to score at the four, three, two position. For him he can play a lot of positions, he can play the five, he's very versatile. He could be yes, he could be a starter, he could come off the bench, but yes I could see him starting at some point." 

Luka Doncic "I think we got two really good players, we got some size on our team... PJ can shoot, block shots, play defense... Those two are going to help us a lot."

USATSI_22212632_168388579_lowres (2)

Grade the Trade: Hornets Send P.J. Washington to Mavericks

Read More
USATSI_22212632_168388579_lowres (2)

Grade the Trade: Hornets Send P.J. Washington to Mavericks

Read More

There was no 'fond farewell' for Grant Williams who went unmentioned by both Kidd or Doncic. Reports indicate Williams had struggled to fit in while in Dallas, as evidenced by the Mavericks willingness to trade him so soon after signing him this past summer.
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.