What Luka Doncic & Jason Kidd Had To Say About PJ Washington's Trade to Dallas

Doncic and Kidd spoke to the media following the Mavericks' win over the New York Knicks

Following PJ Washington's trade to the Dallas Mavericks, both Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd discussed the impact Washington would make.

Jason Kidd - "His ability to score at the four, three, two position. For him he can play a lot of positions, he can play the five, he's very versatile. He could be yes, he could be a starter, he could come off the bench, but yes I could see him starting at some point."

Luka Doncic "I think we got two really good players, we got some size on our team... PJ can shoot, block shots, play defense... Those two are going to help us a lot."

There was no 'fond farewell' for Grant Williams who went unmentioned by both Kidd or Doncic. Reports indicate Williams had struggled to fit in while in Dallas, as evidenced by the Mavericks willingness to trade him so soon after signing him this past summer.