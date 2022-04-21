Where Do the Hornets Go From Here?

For the second year in a row, the Charlotte Hornets were blown out in the first round of the play-in tournament. As bad as the postseason experience has been for this young team, it can't overshadow the progress they have made over the past two years going from 23 wins to 33 to 43.

The Hornets are getting closer to being a legitimate player in the Eastern Conference, but have a few things they need to take care of this offseason to take that next step.

Sign Miles Bridges to long-term deal

This has to be priority number one. Adding a rock solid big is key, but it doesn't matter if you don't bring back one of the cornerstones of the franchise.

Not agreeing to terms on a deal with Miles Bridges could create an even worse situation for the Hornets - potentially losing LaMelo Ball when his rookie deal expires. These two have the ability to take this franchise to heights it has never seen. Fortunately for Bridges and unfortunately for the Hornets, Bridges and his agent, Rich Paul, turned down a four-year, $60 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. They rolled the dice on having a breakout season and that's exactly what transpired as Bridges was one of the most improved players in the entire NBA.

Add a three & D wing

Kelly Oubre Jr. provided a spark off the bench for the Hornets throughout the season, especially earlier in the year when he was lighting it up from three-point range. At one point during the season, there was a belief that he could be in the mix for the sixth man of the year award. Unfortunately, he injured his ankle a little past the midway point of the season and never regained his shooting touch. He hit a major shooting slump down the stretch and wasn't as valuable as he was earlier in the year. Oubre is under contract through next season with a cap hit of $12.6 million, so I do expect him to still be on the roster. If I'm Mitch Kupchak, I would scour the free agent and trade market for someone that can hit shots from the perimeter consistently and that has an edge to them defensively. Oubre is an average defender, but doesn't make enough plays on that end of the floor. Perhaps they find a better all-around player and move off of Oubre. I wouldn't rule that out of the realm of possibilities either.

Pursue a rim protector

Lacking an inside presence really hurt Charlotte this season and it's something that has haunted them for a while. Mason Plumlee is a serviceable NBA big, but he can't be in your starting lineup. He's too passive on the offensive end even when he gets a clear look at the basket. He's average on the glass and sometimes below average. The free-throw shooting was a disaster all season long until an injury to his hand forced him to start shooting free-throws left-handed. Oddly enough, it increased his percentage from the charity stripe considerably. Defensively, well, he doesn't offer much, if anything. Every elite big the Hornets went up against dominated with relative ease. Whether it's going after a guy like Myles Turner via trade or packaging the two first round picks to move up for a big in the draft, the Hornets must add someone who can make an impact inside, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

