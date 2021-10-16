    • October 16, 2021
    Why the Hornets Signed, Then Waived LiAngelo Ball

    Explaining the reasoning behind the Hornets quick roster moves on the young guard.
    Author:

    Just one day after the Charlotte Hornets brought back forward LiAngelo Ball, the team waived? Lack of confidence in him? Better options? Second thoughts? Actually, none of the above. The Hornets made this series of moves with Ball so that they could own his G-League rights.

    This ensures the Hornets that they will be able to have him on their G-League roster, the Greensboro Swarm, at the start of the season. Prior to signing with Charlotte on Thursday, Ball had intentions of entering the NBA G-Leauge Draft, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    Ball played one year professionally in the Lithuanian Basketball League and averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 21.6 minutes per game in 14 games for BC Prienai.

    The Hornets have a strong trio of guards that includes LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and James Bouknight. Ish Smith could be in the mix as well but if LiAngelo Ball makes strides in the G-League, he could be elevated to the NBA roster and fill in as the fourth guard, taking the place of Ish Smith.

