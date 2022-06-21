Draft Show: Mock Draft (Top 15) + 2nd Round Sleepers
A new episode of the Draft Show has been released.
In the penultimate episode before the draft CJ Marchesani, a scouting consultant and writer for The Stepian + Roll Call Sports Net joins.
Part 1 - Mock Draft
- Top 15 pick mock projecting what we think teams will do on draft night
- Charlotte picks 13 + 15
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Surprise risers in the top 12?
- Should Charlotte risk waiting until #15 to select a big?
- How far will Sharpe slide?