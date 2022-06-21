Draft Show: Mock Draft (Top 15) + 2nd Round Sleepers

A new episode of the Draft Show has been released.

In the penultimate episode before the draft CJ Marchesani, a scouting consultant and writer for The Stepian + Roll Call Sports Net joins.

Part 1 - Mock Draft

- Top 15 pick mock projecting what we think teams will do on draft night

- Charlotte picks 13 + 15

- Surprise risers in the top 12?

- Should Charlotte risk waiting until #15 to select a big?

- How far will Sharpe slide?