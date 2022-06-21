Skip to main content

Draft Show: Mock Draft (Top 15) + 2nd Round Sleepers

A new episode of the Draft Show has been released.

In the penultimate episode before the draft CJ Marchesani, a scouting consultant and writer for The Stepian + Roll Call Sports Net joins.

Part 1 - Mock Draft

- Top 15 pick mock projecting what we think teams will do on draft night

- Charlotte picks 13 + 15 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

- Surprise risers in the top 12?

- Should Charlotte risk waiting until #15 to select a big?

- How far will Sharpe slide?

USATSI_18149925_168388579_lowres
News

Michael Jordan Set to Meet with Head Coach Candidate on Tuesday

By Schuyler Callihan43 minutes ago
USATSI_17960302_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

All Hornets 2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (2nd Round Included)

By James Plowright and Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-20T165156.436
News

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_16575029_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Schedule Released

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17977824_168388579_lowres (3)
News

REPORT: Hornets Would be 'Hesitant' to Match a Max Offer Sheet for Miles Bridges

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-20T102922.928
News

Where Do the Hornets Turn Now?

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_9747487_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How the Charlotte Hornets Will Handle the 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler CallihanJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17570613_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 19th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 19, 2022