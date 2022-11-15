Podcast: Exclusive Q&A With Greensboro Swarm Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp

The "Swarm Report" is a new show on the All Hornets Podcast Network giving you the latest news and analysis on the Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm. James Plowright hosted the first episode, but going forward Desmond Johnson will be hosting a regular podcast.

In the debut episode Greensboro Swarm head coach Jordan Surenkamp stops by to discuss:

The areas of development for Mark Williams + Bryce McGowens

How the new coaching staff has impacted Greensboro

Recapping the start of the Swarm's season

What he expects from Theo Maledon

An update on Scottie Lewis

Lots more!

