Five Elite 2023 NBA Draft Prospects Jazz Could Rebuild Around
It’s never too early to project the top-five picks in the 2023 NBA draft, especially when it appears that the Utah Jazz are intent on tanking the 2022-23 season.
The draft will be loaded with talent, and there’s a good chance that one of these five players will call Salt Lake City home in 2023 and beyond.
Amen & Ausar Thompson | Overtime Elite
Amen: Thompson is exactly what you're looking for in today's NBA game. He has 6-foot-7 length paired with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Amen has elite handles, off-the-charts athleticism, and a willingness to share the ball.
He’ll need to work on his jump shot, but will have time to develop that part of his game. Don’t let the fact that Amen skipped college deter you. This kid is NBA-ready.
Ausar: Here we have Amen’s twin brother and another projected lottery pick. He's a physical specimen at 6-foot-7 and possesses the same 6-foot-11 wing span as his brother.
Ausar plays above the rim and is an elite defender that will be able to guard 1-5. The Jazz would be fortunate to be able to land either of the Thompson twins.
Scott Henderson | League Ignite
Here we have another player who decided to skip college and play in the G-league. At 6-foot-2, Henderson doesn’t have the length that other lottery picks possess, but don’t let that fool you. He’s advanced in every facet of the game.
Just a few of his attributes include his basketball IQ, NBA point-guard handles, and explosiveness. Plus, Henderson is an elite passer.
Henderson has been compared to Derek Rose in his prime. Henderson has a real shot at being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and will be a day-one difference maker.
Nick Smith | Arkansas
Here’s another franchise-changing pick who also has a real shot at going No. 2. Smith is 6-foot-4 paired with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and has the skill set where he can play the point or be the shooting guard.
Smith can flat out score and has an NBA-ready jump shot. His game has been compared to Donovan Mitchell’s and would be an incredible consolation prize if the Jazz don’t get the No. 1 pick.
Victor Wembanyama | France
There’s no debate on who will hear their name called at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Imagine a player with Rudy Gobert’s wing span (7-foot-9), but has the skill set that can play all five positions.
Victor Wembanyama will be the most talked about prospect since LeBron James and will absolutely change the fortunes of one lucky franchise. Think Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot.
If lucky enough to land the 7-foot-2 Frenchman, the Jazz would quickly forget about Mitchell and Gobert.
Keep an eye on these five players moving forward, and don’t be surprised if you’re sporting one of these jerseys at next year's NBA Summer League.
