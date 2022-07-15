Skip to main content

Five Elite 2023 NBA Draft Prospects Jazz Could Rebuild Around

If the Jazz are intent on a full rebuild, any of these five elite NBA prospects could provide the perfect foundation.

It’s never too early to project the top-five picks in the 2023 NBA draft, especially when it appears that the Utah Jazz are intent on tanking the 2022-23 season. 

The draft will be loaded with talent, and there’s a good chance that one of these five players will call Salt Lake City home in 2023 and beyond.

Amen & Ausar Thompson | Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson

Amen: Thompson is exactly what you're looking for in today's NBA game. He has 6-foot-7 length paired with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Amen has elite handles, off-the-charts athleticism, and a willingness to share the ball. 

He’ll need to work on his jump shot, but will have time to develop that part of his game. Don’t let the fact that Amen skipped college deter you. This kid is NBA-ready.

Ausar: Here we have Amen’s twin brother and another projected lottery pick. He's a physical specimen at 6-foot-7 and possesses the same 6-foot-11 wing span as his brother. 

Ausar plays above the rim and is an elite defender that will be able to guard 1-5. The Jazz would be fortunate to be able to land either of the Thompson twins. 

Scott Henderson | League Ignite

G League Ignite guards Scott Henderson (0) and Jaden Hardy (1) during the game against the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center.

Here we have another player who decided to skip college and play in the G-league. At 6-foot-2, Henderson doesn’t have the length that other lottery picks possess, but don’t let that fool you. He’s advanced in every facet of the game. 

Just a few of his attributes include his basketball IQ, NBA point-guard handles, and explosiveness. Plus, Henderson is an elite passer. 

Henderson has been compared to Derek Rose in his prime. Henderson has a real shot at being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and will be a day-one difference maker. 

Nick Smith | Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks commit Nick Smith

Here’s another franchise-changing pick who also has a real shot at going No. 2. Smith is 6-foot-4 paired with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and has the skill set where he can play the point or be the shooting guard. 

Smith can flat out score and has an NBA-ready jump shot. His game has been compared to Donovan Mitchell’s and would be an incredible consolation prize if the Jazz don’t get the No. 1 pick. 

Victor Wembanyama | France

Victor Wembanyama

There’s no debate on who will hear their name called at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Imagine a player with Rudy Gobert’s wing span (7-foot-9), but has the skill set that can play all five positions. 

Victor Wembanyama will be the most talked about prospect since LeBron James and will absolutely change the fortunes of one lucky franchise. Think Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot.

If lucky enough to land the 7-foot-2 Frenchman, the Jazz would quickly forget about Mitchell and Gobert. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Keep an eye on these five players moving forward, and don’t be surprised if you’re sporting one of these jerseys at next year's NBA Summer League.

 Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Examining Whether Jazz are to Follow Danny Ainge's Boston Rebuild

By Andrew Rembacz5 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama
News

Latest Rumors Hint Jazz Could Tank for Chance at Victor Wembanyama Lottery

By Patrick Byrnes22 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Dark Days Are Ahead if Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell

By Andrew RembaczJul 14, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Knicks Expected to Put Trade Package Together for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesJul 13, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Nation Should Begin Thinking About Life Without Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 13, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Jazz Now Willing to 'Listen' to Trade Offers for Donovan Mitchell

By Chad JensenJul 12, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) reacts with the crowd against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Target Center.
News

Jarred Vanderbilt Could be the Darkhorse Jazz Extracted from Rudy Gobert Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 11, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to pass against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Predicting Who Will Emerge as Jazz's Starting Point Guard in 2022-23

By James LewisJul 11, 2022