Amen: Thompson is exactly what you're looking for in today's NBA game. He has 6-foot-7 length paired with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Amen has elite handles, off-the-charts athleticism, and a willingness to share the ball.

He’ll need to work on his jump shot, but will have time to develop that part of his game. Don’t let the fact that Amen skipped college deter you. This kid is NBA-ready.

Ausar: Here we have Amen’s twin brother and another projected lottery pick. He's a physical specimen at 6-foot-7 and possesses the same 6-foot-11 wing span as his brother.

Ausar plays above the rim and is an elite defender that will be able to guard 1-5. The Jazz would be fortunate to be able to land either of the Thompson twins.