3 Guards the Jazz Should Consider Drafting at No. 29 & 32

The Utah Jazz have the chance to make some impactful additions late in this year's draft.

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
A lot of the commotion surrounding the Utah Jazz throughout the 2024 NBA Draft cycle has been around what's to come of their number-ten overall pick, but we can't fail to forget that this team has the chance to land some major additions with two of their valuable later selections.

Utah holds the 29th and 32nd overall picks in the 2024 draft, where they'll have several compelling options on the board that can end up becoming diamonds in the rough within a few year's time.

Season after season, we see players taken outside of the lottery burst onto the scene as early as their rookie year, which soon develops into a lasting and impactful NBA career. By having two dart throws in the top-32, it gives the Jazz a prime opportunity to accelerate this rebuild process with the right choices.

The guard position is one Utah could investigate around this point in the draft, where many names present good reason to be on the Jazz's radar when they're on the clock in a matter of two weeks.

With that, here are three guards the Jazz should look at during the late-first and early-second rounds of this year's NBA Draft:

Kyshawn George, Miami

Jan 27, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) looks on during a free-throw attempt against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) looks on during a free-throw attempt against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prospect Rank: 19

It may be a bit of wishful thinking to expect George to be available as late as where the Jazz pick, but the Miami guard would be a home-run selection if the opportunity is there.

The one aspect where George shined through his freshman year in college was his shooting ability-- averaging a 40.8% clip from three on four attempts a night. Combine that with his lengthy 6-foot-8 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan, and he can develop into a sizeable and versatile option to play alongside Keyonte George in the backcourt.

He could benefit from adding on a bit of size, especially to help him out on the defensive end, but his frame alone gives him enough optimism to develop on that end of the floor. In the meantime, his consistency as a shotmaker and offensive generator can get net him a worthwhile role in Utah, and potentially hone into a future starter down the line.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prospect Rank: 26

Don't let his physicals fool you. Kolek can be an instant impact player to an NBA team from day one, and could have a fantastic fit in Salt Lake City.

At 6-foot-2, with just under a 6-foot-3 wingspan, the Marquette guard's measurements come in a bit limited, but his skill set as a passer and shooter could allow teams to give him a worthwhile look in the first round. He shined as one of the best guards in college basketball last season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 49.6/38.8/85.1 splits.

Given that the Jazz were so poor in their playmaking numbers, along with being bottom ten in the league in terms of three-point shooting percentage, Kolek can enter the fold to mend these holes from day one and give Utah some reliable and necessary depth in the backcourt.

Typically, we've seen the Jazz value the strong physical tools in recently drafted prospects, but if the raw talent and team need to rise above the rest of the field when they're on the clock, Kolek is a prime suspect to see land in Utah.

Juan Nunez, Spain

via FIBA.com
via FIBA.com

ESPN Prospect Rank: 36

The Jazz struggled to have a primary playmaker across their last campaign, so why not bring in one of the better young facilitators from overseas in Juan Nunez?

Nunez is a 6-foot-4 point guard, who stands out as an elite young passer from Europe, averaging a stellar 7.7 assists per 36 minutes across his most recent campaign. His playmaking ability also allows him to be an effective scorer and finisher at the rim-- averaging 15.4 points per 36 and 47.0% on his looks from the field.

While Nunez has secured a reputation as a strong passer, he still has some work to do with his efficiency as a playmaker. His turnover numbers were much higher than you'd like them to be, and for a Jazz team that ranked toward the top of the league for turnovers as is, adding fuel to that fire might not be the wisest decision.

If Utah can work through his growing pains to become a much more effective and impactful ball handler, securing his services this late into the draft would be a big time pickup.

