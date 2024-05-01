Analyst Reveals Why T-Wolves a Better Fit For Rudy Gobert Than Jazz
Ex-Jazzman Rudy Gobert is finding success in the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff run, and NBA pundits are noting. Interestingly, ex-NBA player Channing Frye observed that Gobert’s support system is better amongst his Minnesota teammates than when he was a member of the Utah Jazz. Frye shared his thoughts on The Road Trippin’ Podcast with Richard Jefferson & Allie Clifton.
"When he [Rudy Gobert] was in Utah, and he made mistakes, everyone just walked away," Frye said. "When he makes mistakes [in Minnesota], Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley Jr. go to him and say, come on man, get your head up. So, that chemistry for him allows him to stay motivated on both ends of the floor."
Anyone who follows the Jazz knows this is true, but it was much more apparent in his last two years in Salt Lake City. His falling out with Donovan Mitchell is the primary reason Utah is in a rebuild today.
Both players have seen success since parting ways with the Jazz. Gobert is on the verge of his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, and Mitchell has made the All-Star team in both of his years in Cleveland. So, the Gobert and Mitchell success with their new teams beg the question: Did Utah have a shot at the championship if they had stayed the course?
Even after two tough years of rebuilding, it still was the correct move to make those two blockbuster trades in the summer of 2022. Let’s not forget that Utah couldn’t get out of the first round with Gobert, Mitchell, Conley, and Bogan Bogdanovic on the team. The Jazz didn’t have the cap space or high draft picks to improve the team, and cutting bait was the right move at the time.
If one needs more proof, then take a look at what’s happening out west. Loaded teams like the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors aren’t getting past the first round. Indeed, it would have been fun to try, but even advancing to just the second round for a Jazz team that didn't see eye to eye feels out of reach.
That said, Jazz fans can expect more Gobert exposure as the Timberwolves continue to get the national spotlight. The extra attention should spark more debate about what could have been in Salt Lake City. Next up for Gobert are the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The series will start on May 4th.
