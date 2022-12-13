Pelicans Update Brandon Ingram's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz will be at near-full strength but what about the New Orleans Pelicans?

Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley are not listed on the Utah Jazz's injury report heading into Tuesday night's face-off with the first-place New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the first time the Jazz have had their starting lineup intact since Conley went down with a knee injury on November 19.

Jazz backup point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) and forward Simone Fontecchio (ankle) won't be available, although Sexton did participate in the shoot-around Tuesday morning. While the Jazz got some good news on the injury front, the Pelicans will be missing a critical piece to their starting five.

Brandon Ingram will miss his eighth straight game with a toe injury. The All-Star forward is averaging 20.8 points per game, but the Pelicans have fared well without their second-leading scorer, going 7-0 in his absence. Also, forward Herbert Jones is listed as probable, as he’ll most likely be available after missing the last five games due to an ankle injury.

The Jazz will be looking to get back on track with their health trending upward. Utah has remained competitive but has been coming up short in the fourth quarter.

In the Jazz's last eight losses, only one has been by double digits, and they had a lead in the last quarter in four of those games. We’ll see whether getting their nucleus back can get the Jazz over the hump.

Tuesday night's contest is the first of a two-game home stand with the Pelicans that ends on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!