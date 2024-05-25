Cavs Forward Insight Bad for Jazz in Donovan Mitchell Haul
Utah Jazz fans have been keeping a close eye on the Donovan Mitchell situation out in Cleveland. Utah has three of the Cleveland Cavalier's future first-round picks and two pick swaps. Mitchell is entering the last year of his contract, and whether he re-signs with his current team will go a long way in determining how these selections will be viewed.
The consensus around the league was that Mitchell could be dealt this offseason, but according to one of his teammates, it's still in the cards that the former Jazzman will stick with Cleveland. Current Cavaliers forward Maurice Morris spoke on the matter on FanDuel's Run It Back.
"I think Don really liked it there," Morris said. "He could be himself. He was kind of growing into a leader from what I've seen. Fans embraced him really well. You know, Don is quiet, he's a workaholic, he's always in the gym, he's always watching film. I think Cleveland is a really good place for him, man. It's a great market, great fans, always showing out. I would be highly surprised if he left."
Although the debt owed to Utah doesn't kick in until next year, there could be an impact on Utah's future this summer. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge mentioned in his post-season press conference this summer that Utah will be looking to upgrade the roster significantly. If that's done via trade, the Cavalier's picks would garner more attention if Mitchell is out of the picture.
On the other hand, if Mitchell resigns, the Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves hauls received in 2022 are certainly trending in the wrong direction for the Jazz. The Timberwolves have emerged as a top-5 team in the league. As long as Anthony Edwards is healthy, those first-round picks will be viewed as end-of-the-first-round picks.
Also, the 2027 Los Angeles Lakers pick in Utah's possession is top-4 protected in a year in which LeBron James will be long gone, and Anthony Davis will be past his prime. If it doesn't convey, it converts to a second-rounder. The most valuable Jazz future picks are currently their own. These selections will be hard to part with for a small market franchise that's in desperate need of young talent.
It will be an interesting summer, and Ainge has his work cut out for him. The blockbuster trades that looked so promising just a year ago have taken a turn for the worse in year two. If Utah is to upgrade the roster via trade, they may have to wait a year and hope that Cleveland and Minnesota's outlook changes from where it stands today.
