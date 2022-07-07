Here's What Donovan Mitchell's Viral Cryptic Tweet Means

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent another cryptic message through his Twitter account on Wednesday, and as usual, it sent social media into a frenzy.

“Build ya up to tear ya down!!” Mitchell tweeted.

There have been no reports of Mitchell requesting a trade, but Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on his podcast that the enigmatic veteran questioned the initial offseason moves the Jazz made before signaling to the front office that he's not planning to force a departure.

“From what I understand, Donovan was like, 'What’s the plan here?' You just traded away two players that were really helpful to us for draft picks essentially,'" Windhorst said.

What it Means

From the outside looking in, it seems like Mitchell isn’t too keen on the idea of going through a rebuild. Over the last week, the Jazz traded away one player that he was close with in Royce O’Neale while allowing his long-time friend Eric Paschall to languish on the free-agent market.

Then, the bombshell Rudy Gobert trade detonated on Friday.

Mitchell is under team control for three more years, so it's not like he has total influence over what’s happening at the team level. Jazz executive Danny Ainge is making decisions whether Mitchell likes it or not, and if you’re a Jazz fan, that’s good news.

Hopefully, Mitchell can get on board, and the Jazz can get back to their winning ways before his tenure is up. For now, categorize Mitchell's tweet as just another stirring of the social-media pot.

