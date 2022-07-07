Skip to main content

Here's What Donovan Mitchell's Viral Cryptic Tweet Means

The magic eight-ball says...

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent another cryptic message through his Twitter account on Wednesday, and as usual, it sent social media into a frenzy.

“Build ya up to tear ya down!!” Mitchell tweeted. 

There have been no reports of Mitchell requesting a trade, but Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on his podcast that the enigmatic veteran questioned the initial offseason moves the Jazz made before signaling to the front office that he's not planning to force a departure

“From what I understand, Donovan was like, 'What’s the plan here?' You just traded away two players that were really helpful to us for draft picks essentially,'" Windhorst said. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What it Means

From the outside looking in, it seems like Mitchell isn’t too keen on the idea of going through a rebuild. Over the last week, the Jazz traded away one player that he was close with in Royce O’Neale while allowing his long-time friend Eric Paschall to languish on the free-agent market.

Then, the bombshell Rudy Gobert trade detonated on Friday.

Mitchell is under team control for three more years, so it's not like he has total influence over what’s happening at the team level. Jazz executive Danny Ainge is making decisions whether Mitchell likes it or not, and if you’re a Jazz fan, that’s good news.

Hopefully, Mitchell can get on board, and the Jazz can get back to their winning ways before his tenure is up. For now, categorize Mitchell's tweet as just another stirring of the social-media pot. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.
News

Predicting What Jazz Will do With Mike Conley & Bojan Bogdanovic

By Andrew Rembacz4 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Report: Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Won't be Requesting a Trade

By Patrick Byrnes6 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) while shooting during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Breaking Down Jazz's Two Center Options to Replace Rudy Gobert

By Andrew RembaczJul 6, 2022
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

3 Paths Exec Danny Ainge Could be Leading Jazz Down in 2022-23

By Patrick ByrnesJul 6, 2022
Will Hardy
News

Will Hardy Reveals 3 Philosophies he'll Cultivate as Jazz HC

By Patrick ByrnesJul 5, 2022
Phoenix Suns forward James Palmer Jr (60) looks on during the first half of an NBA Summer League game against the Chinese National Team at Thomas & Mack Center.
News

3 Jazz Summer League Players who Seem NBA-Ready

By James LewisJul 5, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.
News

3 Winners, 2 Losers from Jazz's Rudy Gobert Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 4, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

What Rudy Gobert's Utah Legacy Really Means for Jazz Fans

By Andrew RembaczJul 3, 2022