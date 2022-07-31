Skip to main content

Oddsmakers Tap 4 Teams as Leaders to Acquire Donovan Mitchell via Trade

Is Donovan Mitchell bound to land with one of these favorites?

A new favorite has emerged regarding which uniform Donovan Mitchell will wear heading into the 2022-23 season. The Utah Jazz now lead the pack with a 56% chance of Mitchell starting the season in Salt Lake City, according to MyBookie.ag.

It was looking like a Jazz exchange with the New York Knicks was imminent, but with the new rumors that the franchises haven’t spoken in a couple of weeks may indicate that a retool around Mitchell could still be in play for Utah.

Let’s take a look at which teams still have the best chance of landing the three-time All-Star according to the oddsmakers.

New York Knicks: +175 (36%)

The Knicks are rich in young talent with high ceilings on rookie contracts, and future first-round picks. Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley are all players that Jazz executive Danny Ainge would target, and if it came down to a bidding war, they would be tough to beat.

However, the number of assets the Jazz received in the Rudy Gobert trade may have been an anomaly, which may have created unrealistic expectations of Mitchell's trade value moving forward. Also, with Mitchell under team control for three years, the Jazz can be patient and revisit if their asking price isn’t met.

Brooklyn Nets: +500 (16.67%)

The oddsmakers have the Nets with a 16% chance of acquiring Mitchell, but if we’re being honest, it shouldn’t be that high. The Knicks could easily outbid anything the Nets have to offer not named Kevin Durant, and the disgruntled future Hall-of-Famer isn’t coming to Utah. 

Mitchell may have a desire to go back home, but unfortunately for Brooklyn, the homeward draw won’t serve them until he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Toronto Raptors: +800 (11.1%)

The Raptors are an interesting play, and they do have the assets to get something done. The snag would be a reluctance to trade Scotty Barnes, and OG Anunoby only being under team control for two more years. 

Gary Trent has also been mentioned, but he can opt-out of his contract in 2023. Receiving a centerpiece of the trade that is not on their rookie deal doesn’t make sense to a team that’s looking to rebuild.

Washington Wizards: +800 (11.1%)

Even at 11% odds, the Wizards would be a suckers bet. Washington does have unprotected draft picks that could be viewed as potential lottery selections, but they're much more than one piece away from contending. 

It’s very unlikely the Wizards would mortgage the future for a player that would most likely walk in free agency in three years. A trade for Durant, born and raised in Washington, D.C., makes much more sense. Any rumor linking Mitchell could be Ainge’s attempt to get the Knicks to increase their offer.

Bottom Line

A lot has changed in just the last two weeks, and Jazz Nation is hoping for closure as we inch closer to the start of the new year.

Stay tuned

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report Reveals True State of Jazz-Knicks Trade Talks for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesJul 30, 2022 1:41 PM EDT
Victor Wembanyama
News

This Coveted 2023 NBA Draft Prospect is Worth the Jazz Tanking

By Patrick ByrnesJul 29, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 29, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Would be Unwise to Trade Jordan Clarkson

By Andrew RembaczJul 29, 2022 1:09 PM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesJul 28, 2022 12:56 PM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

A 5-Year Jazz Rebuild Favors its Championship Ambition

By Andrew RembaczJul 28, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

4 Knicks Players Jazz Could Target in a Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 27, 2022 12:33 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

By Patrick ByrnesJul 26, 2022 9:35 PM EDT