Oddsmakers Tap 4 Teams as Leaders to Acquire Donovan Mitchell via Trade

A new favorite has emerged regarding which uniform Donovan Mitchell will wear heading into the 2022-23 season. The Utah Jazz now lead the pack with a 56% chance of Mitchell starting the season in Salt Lake City, according to MyBookie.ag.

It was looking like a Jazz exchange with the New York Knicks was imminent, but with the new rumors that the franchises haven’t spoken in a couple of weeks may indicate that a retool around Mitchell could still be in play for Utah.

Let’s take a look at which teams still have the best chance of landing the three-time All-Star according to the oddsmakers.

New York Knicks: +175 (36%)

The Knicks are rich in young talent with high ceilings on rookie contracts, and future first-round picks. Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley are all players that Jazz executive Danny Ainge would target, and if it came down to a bidding war, they would be tough to beat.

However, the number of assets the Jazz received in the Rudy Gobert trade may have been an anomaly, which may have created unrealistic expectations of Mitchell's trade value moving forward. Also, with Mitchell under team control for three years, the Jazz can be patient and revisit if their asking price isn’t met.

Brooklyn Nets: +500 (16.67%)

The oddsmakers have the Nets with a 16% chance of acquiring Mitchell, but if we’re being honest, it shouldn’t be that high. The Knicks could easily outbid anything the Nets have to offer not named Kevin Durant, and the disgruntled future Hall-of-Famer isn’t coming to Utah.

Mitchell may have a desire to go back home, but unfortunately for Brooklyn, the homeward draw won’t serve them until he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Toronto Raptors: +800 (11.1%)

The Raptors are an interesting play, and they do have the assets to get something done. The snag would be a reluctance to trade Scotty Barnes, and OG Anunoby only being under team control for two more years.

Gary Trent has also been mentioned, but he can opt-out of his contract in 2023. Receiving a centerpiece of the trade that is not on their rookie deal doesn’t make sense to a team that’s looking to rebuild.

Washington Wizards: +800 (11.1%)

Even at 11% odds, the Wizards would be a suckers bet. Washington does have unprotected draft picks that could be viewed as potential lottery selections, but they're much more than one piece away from contending.

It’s very unlikely the Wizards would mortgage the future for a player that would most likely walk in free agency in three years. A trade for Durant, born and raised in Washington, D.C., makes much more sense. Any rumor linking Mitchell could be Ainge’s attempt to get the Knicks to increase their offer.

Bottom Line

A lot has changed in just the last two weeks, and Jazz Nation is hoping for closure as we inch closer to the start of the new year.

Stay tuned

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.