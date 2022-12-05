Donovan Mitchell Takes Passive/Aggressive Shot at Jazz

Donovan Mitchell might be three months removed from being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that doesn’t mean he won’t push the buttons of the Utah Jazz fan base from time to time.

Last week, Mitchell made a couple of comments that created quite a stir on social media. The first comment came on the heels of All-Star MLB pitcher Jason deGrom leaving Mitchell’s beloved New York Mets to sign with the Texas Rangers.

Apparently, Mitchell was so distraught, that upon hearing the news at halftime, the four-time All-Star didn’t want to finish the game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, according to Cavs beat writer Evan Dammarell.

“I wasn’t going to even come out and finish the game. I am hurt! I. AM. HURT," Mitchell

Chalk that up for what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

The second comment was directed to the time Mitchell spent in Salt Lake City, and if we’re being honest, this was a shot at his years with the Jazz.

“This is not a shot at my guys in Utah. But I’m having fun again,” Mitchell said.

I’m not sure how that can be perceived as not taking a shot at the Jazz. Mitchell could have easily said that he was having fun in Cleveland, and left it at that.

Either way, unlike the Rudy Gobert trade, it does appear that both parties are happy with the early returns received in the exchange.

Mitchell is thriving in Cleveland, averaging career highs in points (28.4) and field goal percentage (48.8%), while leading his team to the third seed in the Eastern Conference currently.

The Jazz are also ecstatic with what they’ve seen from forward Lauri Markkanen (22 ppg) and point guard Collin Sexton (14.2 ppg), and let’s not forget about the three unprotected first-round picks, along with two pick swaps, that are on their way, as well.

It will be interesting to see how Jazz Nation welcomes the former fan-favorite when Mitchell returns to Vivint Arena on January 10. It’s been quite the debate on social media, but my money is on there being more cheers than boos at the end of the night.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!