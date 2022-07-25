Skip to main content

Report: Five Additional Teams Show Interest in Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz have the leverage.

New teams have emerged in the Donovon Mitchell sweepstakes. According to Shams Carania of The Athletic, the Wizards, Raptors, Kings, Heat, and Hawks, along with the Knicks, have expressed interest in Mitchell.

If these rumors turn out to be true, it would be good news for Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge. Ainge will want to take his time and see what each team is willing to part with and use that as leverage to increase the bidding.

It’s been rumored that the Knicks and Heat were the leading candidates to land the three-time All-Star shooting guard, with New York being the heavy favorite. Oddschecker.com most recently had the Knicks at a -200 (66.6%) chance of landing Mitchell, and the Miami Heat at a distant second at +400 (20%). The Raptors are a dark horse at +3000 (3.2%), while the Wizards, Kings, and Hawks weren’t listed.

It’s been a roller coaster month of emotions as Jazz fans wait to see if Utah is headed for a full-blown rebuild, or whether they're going to use the resources received in the Rudy Gobert trade to build around its 25-year-old All-Star.

Mitchell is still under team control through the 2024-25 season. Ainge won’t trade Mitchell unless a team comes close to his asking price, which is rumored to be up to seven first-round picks.

Stay tuned

