Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

The Jazz didn't learn from their past success on the NBA trade market.
Once an NBA team insinuates an openness to trade a player, his market value decreases immediately. Let's not mistake player value for market value, though. 

For the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell is an NBA All-Star with an abundance of both player and market value. But when NBA trading partners bargain at the negation table, the interest is market value — better known as a devalued trade offer.

The Jazz successfully avoided the market value hoax when Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and many wonder how. Jazz executive Danny Ainge did not release any specific information ahead of time on the possibility of a Gobert trade. 

There was speculation on the direction of the Jazz from outside the organization and what might happen with the team but not from Ainge. The silence proved invaluable, and suddenly, Gobert was dealt before the media had an opportunity to intervene, and the Jazz made out like bandits.

Silence retained its value when Royce O'Neale was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a first-round pick.

However, it was Jazz GM Justin Zanik, who stated, "Change is inevitable in the NBA." That opened the door for NBA teams and signaled Utah's willingness to deal on Mitchell. 

Jazz Nation can at least ponder the conversations taking place between Ainge and Zanik, as this statement was our first indication that Mitchell is on the trading block. And then, the silence was broken.

Mitchell is a coveted commodity in the NBA. It was rumored the Jazz and New York Knicks had possibly agreed on a deal that was all but finalized, but not so fast. 

It's now rumored that the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, and the Atlanta Hawks have interest in Mitchell, according to multiple NBA sources. Jazz GM Justin Zanik opened the Mitchell can of worms, pumping intrigue into the NBA zeitgeist. With that comes hype, and also the knowledge among potential suitors that the Jazz are motivated sellers. 

The more teams vying for Mitchell's services, the better for the Jazz but Ainge and Zanik diminished the market value of this All-Star with their initial posturing. NBA teams should know by now that silence is often the best teacher.

