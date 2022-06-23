Skip to main content

How the Jazz Can be Fixed from Within

Jazz fans should be excited no matter what happens during the NBA draft.

Trade or no trade, the Utah Jazz are set up for a legitimate playoff run next season.

The Jazz are one of only a few teams that are poised to have a successful season no matter what happens during Thursday's NBA draft. Not many organizations could boast of this situation after going under new ownership and replacing their current head coach. 

Jazz owner Ryan Smith continues to place his stamp on the new era of Utah basketball. Per reports, the Jazz have narrowed their list of head-coaching candidates down to four finalists. 

Who will Utah choose? In my opinion, it'll be Johnnie Bryant. 

The only concern with this year's team will be its pace of play as Utah ranks last in the NBA in that department with Mike Conley on the floor. Hopefully, the Jazz will begin turning their attention to Jared Butler as the new starting point guard.

If Utah does not agree to any trade(s), Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will lead a playoff-bound roster in all likelihood. The 2022-23 NBA All-Star game will held at Vivint Smart Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

If Gobert and Mitchell still find themselves suiting up in Jazz colors, they'll certainly receive votes for the NBA All-Star MVP. If Utah does agree to any trades, Jazz executive Danny Ainge has the requisite experience, and knowledge of the NBA, to keep the team in its winning regimen. 

In fact, the right trade could boost the Jazz back into being legitimate Western Conference title contenders.

As you look across the NBA, not many teams are in a position like the Jazz. Whether a Gobert/Mitchell trade materializes or not, it seems like the Jazz have checked all the boxes required to keep the winning tradition alive and well in the SLC.

