3 Jazz Players Left in Dust of Tectonic Offseason Maneuvers

The Utah Jazz are rostering several players that may not get a legitimate opportunity. Jazz executive Danny Ainge seems content with a complete team tear-down and rebuild.

Utah has experienced more than a roller coaster ride of an offseason. The massive maneuvers included trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell away from the Jazz organization.

When traded players are busy adjusting to brand new scenery and acclimating to a new NBA life, former teammates may be rewarded with the opportunity to fill the vacuum created by their departure. But a full-blown rebuild may also omit some remaining players from the revised plan.

Several sources and media outlets have reported additional moves are in store for the current Jazz roster. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson seemed destined to be traded and not part of the new Jazz movement.

But here are several Jazz players that may not get an opportunity to succeed in the fresh Jazz system due to the nature of the NBA business.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports Jazz Nation may not be familiar with Alexander-Walker but he is a solid NBA player. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighting 205 pounds, he has the versatility to play point guard, shooting guard, and small forward. The current NBA is catering to what is termed 'position-less' basketball, meaning a player can compete effectively against any competitor. Alexander-Walker can be defined as a 'position-less' player, is currently 24 years old, and was the 17th pick of the 2019 NBA draft. One would think Alexander-Walker's resume is tailored to join a rebuilding franchise but does he fit into Ainge's plan? Recent Jazz trades would say no, but we will have to monitor how Ainge maneuvers in what remains of the 2022 offseason before confidently projecting what opportunities await Alexander-Walker. Jared Butler Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Utah drafted Butler in the first round in 2021. The Jazz are currently retaining the services of Mike Conley, recently signed Collin Sexton to an extension, and have obtained multiple other players via trade who all play point guard. Butler plays point guard and could play some shooting guard but, he is not associated with Ainge's newfangled movement. Has Butler's chance to flourish been eliminated prior to garnering a legitimate opportunity? Time will tell. Udoka Azubuike Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Nation will also be familiar with Azubuike as its 2020 first-round pick. When you play behind Gobert, opportunities will be limited, and game minutes will be scarce.

Gobert is no longer in a Jazz uniform, yet additional centers and 'potion-less' power forwards have made their way to the roster via Ainge's trades. Most notable is Walker Kessler, also a 2022 first-round pick. Other rostered Jazz players may complete the disappearance of a true opportunity for Azubuike to succeed in this system.

Bottom Line

Each NBA executive has a particular philosophy on how to become an NBA champion. Players sometimes become part of a transition that may or may not welcome them.

When it comes to the Jazz, there should be a more functional agenda in moving toward team success. NBA personnel will say player movement is part of the business but working together to create an amicable environment is paramount.

The hope is that the young players left in the dust of Utah's tectonic offseason maneuvers will receive a fair look and not have opportunities elude them due to factors outside of their control. With the abundance of corporate moves by Utah, let's hope for a speedy winning recovery.

