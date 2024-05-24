Hawks G Dejounte Murray Makes Mockery of Latest Jazz Rumor
You can stash this under the 'don't believe everything you read on the internet file'. According to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, the rumor regarding the Utah Jazz turning down a trade involving himself and rookie point guard Keyonte George was misinformation. Murray made his claim with a tweet via the "X" social media platform.
"Don’t BELIEVE EVERYTHING You See On This Dumb A** INTERNET!!!!!," Murray tweeted.
The tweet comes off the heels of the rumor from KSL Sports Jazz beat writer Ben Anderson, who made his claim on The Jazz Notes Podcast.
“There was some talk about Dejounte Murray to the Jazz at the trade deadline, and it was going to cost the Jazz Keyonte George and the Jazz said no," Anderson said.
Whether an offer was made and then shut down may never be known, but we know there were rumblings that the Jazz wanted to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. However, when the rubber met the road, Utah became sellers and traded Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji for future draft picks.
Regarding the Hawks, it appears that Murray and Trae Young's shelf life as Atlanta's future backcourt may be coming to an end. Both names have been floated in rumors since the regular season ended. Also, with the Hawks obtaining the No. 1 overall pick of this year's draft, they'll certainly have more options to reshuffle their roster as we inch closer to the NBA draft next month.
The Hawks failed to make the playoffs for two consecutive years after losing in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022. NBA fans can expect the Jazz and Hawks to be tied to different rumors this offseason, with both teams looking to get back to relevance and the assets to make some moves.
