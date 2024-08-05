Jazz Insider Gets Honest on Timeline for Lauri Markkanen's Extension
The long-awaited time for the Utah Jazz's window to extend All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is soon approaching on August 6th, giving this squad their anticipated opportunity to hammer out a fresh contract to their franchise cornerstone, effectively locking him into Salt Lake City for the foreseeable future.
However, it seems like the Jazz might have to wait a little longer than initially anticipated to put pen to paper with Markkanen according to the latest rumors close to the situation.
According to insider Tony Jones and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the hopes of getting Markkanen to agree to a new contract on August 6th looks "unlikely," as the one-time All-Star expects to take a more patient approach to the inevitable offer coming his way from Utah:
"According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, it’s unlikely that Markkanen will sign the new deal by Tuesday. Which makes sense. The 27-year-old Markkanen knows he’s going to get major money either now or next summer. By not signing this week, Markkanen essentially gains a bit of control over his future.”- Tim Kawakami, The Athletic
While fans may be pumped to come to terms with Markkanen as soon as possible, holding off from signing right off the bat is likely the best route for the 27-year-old to go. While he's remained consistent in his stance that he's happy and wants to remain in Utah, Markkanen has ample opportunity to maximize his next contract value and take his time to finalize his decision before next season.
Markkanen is currently eligible for a four-year, $113 million extension to remain in Utah, and the Jazz have more than enough cap to make that a reality. The Jazz have kept open over $30 million in free money throughout this summer's free agency, largely in anticipation of a contract soon to come for their All-Star forward.
All signs point to the two sides hashing out a new four-year deal in the coming weeks, but Jazz fans may have to patiently wait in the meantime for it to officially come to form.
