Insider Gets Real on Jazz's Chances to Trade Lauri Markkanen
Over the course of this offseason, the Utah Jazz have been the center of numerous trade rumors involving their franchise cornerstone in Lauri Markkanen. However, as we near the end of this NBA summer, those talks could soon be coming to a close.
While there's been an immense amount of chatter surrounding a potential deal for Markkanen with multiple teams around the league, the realism on a trade coming to form has started to dwindle as we inch closer to the start of next season. And when asking some inside sources close to the situation, the landscape may not look like it's changing anytime soon.
During NBA insider Tony Jones's appearance on ESPN 700, Spence Checketts inquired about how the chances look of a Markkanen deal taking place this offseason from a scale of one to ten, with Jones replied with a slim "two," instead seeing an re-negotiation and extension being the result in Utah.
“Probably put it at a two... I think we’re trending toward the Jazz not trading Lauri. I don’t think that there’s a package out there that they’re overly interested in.”- Tony Jones, via ESPN 700.
It's been clear that the Jazz have held Markkanen in extremely high regard during their various trade talks this offseason, only entertaining packages on the one-time All-Star that blew them out of the water.
Several teams have appeared across recent rumors as suitors for Markkanen's services like the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings, yet nothing has transpired into anything substantial. Utah has been resolute in their stance to only trading the All-Star forward for a deal that couldn't be refused, but it seems no team has been willing to fork it over.
Markkanen will be able to sign a new extension in Utah after August 6th, with the wide expectation for he and the Jazz to come to terms on a new deal almost immediately on the 7th. Without any unforeseen offers or changes, that plan shouldn't be expected to shift, and Markkanen will put pen to paper to stay in town long-term.
