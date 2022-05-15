Insider Floats New 'Best-Case' Scenario for Jazz's Offseason

The Utah Jazz are heading into one of the most important offseasons in recent history. With another disappointing early playoff exit, the knee-jerk reaction for change is all over the map.

But what if the best move is not making any moves at all? Running it back might not be a very popular move with Jazz Nation, but it might make the most sense.

Let’s take a closer look.

Can Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell coexist? The Athletic's Tony Jones thinks keeping them together is Utah's best-case scenario.

"I would trade neither. I think a small market with two All-NBA-level players, one of whom is 25 and the other is in his prime, with both having a lot of time remaining on their contracts — that’s not easy to do. And that’s not something a team just gives up on. So, I would trade neither, and I would try and figure out a way to pivot around their talents."

In regards to Quin Snyder, Gordon Monson of The Salt Lake Tribune recently talked about how the Jazz should approach the head coach's reluctance to sign an extension thus far, which has spurred the rumor mill.

"Make Quin Snyder an offer he can’t refuse.”

Jazz fans that are demanding change may want to be careful what they wish for. The now salary cap-strapped Jazz made their bed when they traded/re-signed Mike Conley.

It was a 'put all your chips in the middle' type move. Although Conley’s game still brings a lot to the table, it doesn’t justify a contract that has a $24 million cap hit in 2024.

I can’t imagine a team wanting to take that on, considering Conley’s age and injury history. Getting an asset back for Conley, thus, is unlikely.

Trading the likes of Mitchell, Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, or Bojan Bogdanovic would certainly bring assets back, but it feels a little bit like it'd be robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Is making lateral moves really the answer? With no expiring contracts in 2022 along with zero draft picks, the Jazz are limited in making an upgrade without giving up an asset.

Also, consider that this personnel core is just one year removed from the best regular-season record in the NBA. On the surface, breaking up the band might feel like something that needs to be done, but when you take a hard look at what realistic options the Jazz actually have, the best thing to do might be just to stay put.

