Jarred Vanderbilt Could be the Darkhorse Jazz Extracted from Rudy Gobert Trade

Every NBA team needs a guy like Jarred Vanderbilt.

Jarred Vanderbilt didn't make the headlines in the blockbuster trade involving Rudy Gobert last week, but moving forward, he could play an extensive role for the Utah Jazz.

Vanderbilt was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2018 draft, but was traded a week later to the Denver Nuggets. After playing only 18 games in two seasons for Denver, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he was able to establish himself as a valuable rotational piece.

Energy, length, and athleticism are the attributes that Vanderbilt brings to the table. He also doesn't break the bank with a contract that runs through 2023-24 at about $4.5 million per year.

Most importantly, at only 23 years of age, there's a lot of room to grow. Jazz GM Justin Zanik was asked about the newly acquired power forward in his press conference over the weekend.

"A high energy, defensive-minded 4-man that I think has some upside to continue to develop in our program," Zanik said of Vanderbilt. 

Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley, who's been with Vanderbilt the last two seasons in Minnesota, also had high praise.

"You're going to get high energy," Beasley said. "We call him V8 because his motor never stops. He's a great rebounder, a great defender, great setting screens."

If given the minutes, Vanderbilt could get you a double-double almost every night, but more importantly, he's going to fill up a box score with a low usage rate. This bodes well when you have players like Donovon Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson on the roster.

Vanderbilt started 67 games last year at the 4 spot, but the Timberwolves had Karl-Anthony Towns, who could stretch the floor at the 5. The Jazz would have problems with offensive spacing if Vanderbilt and any of the traditional centers that are currently on the roster were on the floor at the same time.

Although, Vanderbilt is exactly the type of player the Jazz would need to transition into a more positionless style of basketball. Vanderbilt has the length that can make life difficult on post players, as well as the quickness that can keep up with guards on the perimeter. I could see the Jazz playing some small ball with Vanderbilt at the 5.

Also, the Jazz have been missing that high-energy, defensive-minded player coming off the bench for some time now. The last one that comes to mind was crowd favorite Trevor Booker. I can see Jazz Nation falling in love with Vanderbilt's style of play, just like they did with Booker.

Whether Vanderbilt starts or comes off the bench, he's a player that's going to find his way on the court. Every NBA team needs that guy who's willing to do what it takes to get the win, even if it doesn't fill up the stat sheet. The Jazz have found that guy.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

