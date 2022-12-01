Jazz Defeat Clippers, 125-112: Two Winners, Two Losers

It's time to sift through the aftermath of the Utah Jazz's 13th win of the season.

The Utah Jazz ended their five-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-112, while displaying an abundance of chemistry and obvious team fun.

Utah placed six players in double figures, led by Jordan Clarkson's 33 points, five dimes, and four boards. Lauri Markkanen contributed with 23 points, nine boards, and two assists, while Collin Sexton joined the home party with 21 points, six assists, and six boards.

The victory raised Uta's record to 13-11 while claiming the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers were operating on a back-to-back session without superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

L.A. won't get any sympathy from Jazz Nation, as Utah has already played six back-to-back sessions this season and played 14 of its first 22 games on the road. When it's all said and done, the Jazz will compete in a league-high 16 back-to-back this season.

The Clippers also placed six players in double-figures, paced by John Wall's 26 points, five assists, and two boards. The loss dropped L.A.'s record to 13-10 while retaining the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Who were this contest's biggest winners and losers? Let's dive in.

Winner: Jazz Starters

All of the Jazz starters scored at least 12 points, recorded at least two assists, grabbed at least four rebounds, and each registered at least a +5 game rating. Clarkson, Sexton, and Kelly Olynyk facilitated a whopping +19 game rating, which is off the charts.

The eye test revealed that Wall was not able to out-speed 'Young Bull' Sexton. Wall is historically known as a blur but running next to Sexton, you got the feeling he's lost three-quarters of a step.

Kudos to Jarred Vanderbilt for his 14 points, 12 boards, two dimes, and two steals. The Jazz starters meant business from the very tip, which heavily contributed to the team's victory.

Loser: Talen Horton-Tucker

The Jazz dressed 13 players and all received action except Horton-Tucker. This seems quite odd as 'THT' seemed to have earned the trust of the coaching staff while receiving quality minutes in previous games. Outsiders will never know why a player is removed completely from a team's rotation. However, we can speculate.

Perhaps the emergence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker is cutting into THT's playing time. Both are really good players but Alexander-Walker possesses a higher basketball skill set, along with high IQ versatility. He played nearly 16 minutes and led all Jazz scorers off the bench.

This was the type of game where everyone was getting in on the fun, and Horton-Tucker truly lost by being a healthy scratch.

Winner: Walker Kessler

We will continue to wait patiently for Kessler to eventually enter the starting lineup, but on Wednesday night, he earned nearly 22 minutes of game minutes. He threw in five points, four boards, and a whopping four blocked shots, while making his defensive presence known to the Clippers.

When Kessler is on the floor, the Jazz present a better defensive scheme with additional rim protection. His skill set can only be kept out of the starting rotation for a limited time moving forward.

Loser: Malik Beasley

Beasley will want to pretend last night didn't happen as he shot 1-for-9 from the field for 11.1%. This performance is disappointing when you consider how well he's played this season.

Chalk up Beasley's performance to the law of averages in what was simply an off night.

What it Means

This game reminded the 801 of its historical winning tradition blended with team fun and a festive holiday atmosphere. All of the Jazzmen contributed, and the starters were directly into their custom deluxe packages.

Sexton is hitting his stride as a starter and actually made Wall look like he's lost a step. It was a good win for Utah as it created an awesome atmosphere for the fans.

The Jazz will tangle with the Indiana Pacers at home on Friday.

