Jazz 120, Hornets 102: Two Inconvenient Takeaways

What did we learn from the Utah Jazz's 25th win of the season?

The Utah Jazz defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 120-102, in somewhat of a quiet game on Monday night at Vivint Smart Arena. The Jazz applied opening-tip pressure, cruising to their 25th victory of the season against 25 losses and currently remain in playoff contention.

The Hornets, who are nowhere near playoff contention, dropped their overall team record to 13-35 and are the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Five Jazzmen carved out double figures, led by Lauri Markkanen's 25 points and 11 boards. Jordan Clarkson tossed in 18 points, and Mike Conley chipped in with 14 points. All of the Jazz starters registered + game ratings, and the team's win was never in doubt to the visiting Hornets.

Charlotte was led in scoring by guard Terry Rozier's 23 points, center Mason Plumlee's 18, and guard Dennis Smith Jr's 15 points. All Hornet starters recorded - (minus) game ratings, and the performance resembled a team that is ready to get the Cancun vacation packages in motion.

Now let's dive in and discuss what we learned about the Jazz.

Rotational Minutes Need Consistency

Wins and losses factor into each and every NBA game. This contest was clearly decided well before the opening tip in favor of the Jazz. But fans should begin to take note regarding the distribution of game minutes.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy continues to somewhat confuse his players with playing time. Towards the end of the fourth quarter, commonly referred to as 'crunch time,' he has elected to finish games with the players who had 'the hot hand' that particular night.

This method may work against the lowly Hornets, but the Jazz brain trust should invest in obtainable tactics to win a championship or, at the very least, think like a champion. You may not give an exact allotment of minutes to each player every game. However, players should have an idea of the minutes that may be afforded to them.

Natural Position Creates Stability

Before the season started, my thoughts were to insert Walker Kessler as a day-one starter. The truth is, if Kelly Olynk were not currently injured, Kessler would not be a starter.

With Olynyk's return sooner than later, what will happen to Kessler's minutes? If the Jazz are thinking championship, Kessler should not only remain a starter, he is a career-long starter. The Jazz brain trust needs to make a collective effort and catch up with its talented roster because, as of right now, the team is ahead of its leaders.

Then there is the Clarkson dilemma, which, in my opinion, stunts the total available package of this team. He's a good player, but he should not start on this team.

The eye test reveals clearly that Malik Beasley and Ochai Agbaji are better suited as starters, with Clarkson facilitating the role of the sixth man. If the Jazz placed their players in the right roles, there is no telling how much additional potential would surface.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, keep Kessler in the starting unit and relegate Clarkson to his best role as the sixth man.

Bottom Line

The Jazz rebounded from an inexplicable loss to the Brooklyn Nets and defeated the Hornets. Again, this victory was determined prior to the tip.

Sometimes teams can improve, but most seem complacent, as was the case with the Jazz winning this one over Charlotte. If you lead, think, and act like a champion, maybe the results follow.

The Jazz have a talented roster but seem to experience growth for a number of reasons. If the coaching staff would truly collaborate to maximize the roster's talent, the Jazz would be a playoff team and a true championship contender.

