Jazz 108, Mavericks 100: 2 Winners, 2 Losers

The Utah Jazz got back on the winning track in Saturday night's win over Dallas.

Lauri Markkanen continued to make a case for an All-Star selection by scoring 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting to lead the Utah Jazz to a victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 108-100. Spencer Dinwiddie led all scorers with 35 points in a losing cause.

The Mavericks were undermanned from the get-go, missing MVP candidate Luka Dončić and their second-leading scorer Christian Wood. Utah was able to take advantage by building an 18-point lead at halftime and cruising to the victory from there.

Let’s break down the winners and losers in Utah’s fifth win in its last seven tries at home.

Winner: Coach Will Hardy

It was a new-look starting lineup for Utah, with Kelly Olynyk coming back into the fold after missing nine games due to an ankle injury. Olynyk replaced Malik Beasley as Coach Hardy chose to stick with Rookie of the Year candidate Walker Kessler as the starting center.

Hardy made the correct decision, and Kessler rewarded the first-year coach with a double-double. The Jazz are now 9-4 when Kessler plays at least 25 minutes a game.

Loser: Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson has been stellar for the Jazz this year, but it wasn’t his night against the Mavericks. The former Sixth Man of the Year committed five turnovers while only shooting 30% from the field.

Clarkson was also a part of some questionable shots taken in the last three minutes when Utah was looking to run the shot clock down. On a good note, it speaks to the depth of the Jazz when their second-best player can have an off night, and Utah still gets a convincing win.

Winner: Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen may have cemented his place in the All-Star game with another dominant performance. In the month of January, 'The Finnisher' is averaging 28.5 ppg on taking just 17.9 shots per contest.

It doesn’t hurt your case when Charles Barkley is on record stating that Markkanen deserved to be a starter over Zion Williamson. Jazz fans will find out soon, with the All-Star reserves being announced on February 2.

Loser: Jazz Backcourt Defense

In the last four games, the Jazz have relinquished 41.5 ppg to the opponent's starting point guard. On Saturday night, it was Dinwiddie’s turn, going off for 35.

Utah’s perimeter defense needs to get better if they’re going to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth. It cost the Jazz wins against Brooklyn and Portland, and tinkering with the rotation may need to happen if this doesn’t get fixed moving forward.

Next up for the Jazz are the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday night with a tip-off time of 7:00 pm MDT.

