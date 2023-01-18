Jazz Update Lauri Markkanen's Status for Clippers Matchup

The Utah Jazz look to make some hay in the Western Conference standings when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. A win from the home team would see Utah leapfrog its opponent, as the Jazz are only a half-game behind the Clippers heading into the contest.

The Clippers will be missing their leading scorer Paul George due to a rest day. The seven-time All-Star played in his first game back on Tuesday night versus the Philadelphia 76ers after missing the previous five games because of a hamstring injury.

Also, Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, and Moussa Diabaté statuses are up in the air and are listed as day-to-day.

The Jazz may also be without their leading scorer, with Lauri Markkanen (hip) listed as questionable. Markkanen is in danger of missing his third straight game.

With parity in the NBA reaching an all-time high, the race for a playoff spot in the Western Conference is up for grabs. Only one game separates the sixth seed and a ticket to the NBA lottery.

Technically, the Jazz could still tank for draft position, but considering how deep their roster is, the best-case scenario would be finishing seventh from the bottom. With the emergence of Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Ochai Agbaji, the Jazz should be at least in the neighborhood of 35ish wins. If Jordan Clarkson remains with Utah post-trade deadline, finishing in the 40 range becomes attainable.

Either way, acquiring the likes of Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson is becoming a pipe dream, but in a loaded 2023 draft class, the Jazz could make a significant upgrade, even if they’re not in the top 10.

