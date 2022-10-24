The undefeated New Orleans Pelicans entered their home opener flying high after two double-digit road wins. Still, the Utah Jazz were out to prove to the NBA that tanking the 2022-23 season isn’t in the cards.

When the dust settled, it was the Jazz that came out on top in a 122-121 overtime win. Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 31 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Kelly Olynyk finished with 20 points, including the game-winner, with 3.1 seconds left.

The Jazz looked to be cruising to a win as they built a 17-point lead with only 9:43 left in the fourth quarter. But the Pelicans went on an 8-0 run to get within striking distance and ultimately forced the game to OT.

In overtime, it was a back-and-forth affair, but CJ McCollum missed a contested 28-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to seal the victory for the now 3-0 Jazz.

As usual, there were winners and losers in the nail-biter in New Orleans. Let’s break it down.

Winner: Lauri Markkanen

The 7-foot sharpshooter from Finland continued to impress. Markkanen was the leading scorer and was his usual efficient self.

Not only did he score 31 points, but Markkanen went 11-of-11 from the charity stripe. Jazz fans just might have someone to cheer for when they host the 2023 All-Star game.

Loser: Rudy Gay

Gay looked good in the home opener, but it hasn't been pretty in his last two games. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 17th-year veteran underwhelmed with two points on 1-for-4 shooting and followed that up with a five-point game in 16 minutes of action.

The Jazz will likely be looking to trade Gay at some point this year, but with the way he’s trending, they might be forced into a buyout if they choose to part ways.

Winner: Danny Ainge

All summer, the talk revolved around which players Jazz were going to receive from the New York Knicks in an expected Donovan Mitchell exchange. Ainge flipped the script on New York, and was able to obtain Markkanen and Collin Sexton from Cleveland instead of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quinten Grimes, or Immanuel Quickley.

It’s early, but it’s trending to be a slam dunk for the Jazz. Initially, it was up for debate on which direction the Jazz should’ve gone, but after three games, it looks like Ainge knew what he was doing.

Loser: Jazz Bench

The bench for the Jazz struggled on Sunday, with zero players reaching double figures. Collectively they were 12-for-31 while only making 3-for-10 on their three-pointers.

Getting production from the backups has been one of Utah’s strengths, but it wasn't meant to be in New Orleans. Sexton led the bench, scoring eight points.

Winner: Kelly Olynyk

Pundits who said that the Jazz didn't get value back in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade are eating crow now. Olynyk has shined in all three games, including making the game-winner in New Orleans.

He finished with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting while knocking down a couple of threes. The Jazz don't beat the Pelicans without Olynyk.

Loser: Pelicans' Health

The Pelicans got a bad break early as their leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, had to leave in the first quarter due to a head injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Zion Williamson also took a nasty spill on a play involving Jordan Clarkson late in the game.

Here's hoping that the two All-Stars make it back to the court soon.

The Jazz continue their road trip on Monday vs. the Houston Rockets. Tip-off is at 6:00 pm MDT.

