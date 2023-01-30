Jazz Updated Draft Positioning Entering All-Star Break

Getting a lottery pick may not be in the cards for the Utah Jazz.

It’s been a roller coaster ride if you’re following the three first-round picks that are in possession of the Utah Jazz in the 2023 NBA draft. Through the first third of the season, the possibility of owning multiple picks in the lottery was plausible, but heading into the All-Star break, it’s not trending that way anymore.

First, let’s do a quick review of the picks.

Utah has the rights to its own pick.

Utah has the rights to Minnesota Timberwolves' pick unprotected.

Utah has the rights to the least favorable pick out of the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn).

The thought that the pick via Brooklyn could be in the lottery can be put to bed. After sluggish starts to the season, the Nets and 76ers are on target to have home-court advantage in the first round. As long as one team advances to Round 2, the Jazz will be picking north of 22.

The first-round selection acquired via the Rudy Gobert trade was looking promising heading into 2023, with Minnesota dropping the last six games in the month of December. But it appears the Timberwolves have flipped the script, winning 11 out of their last 15 contests, and currently are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Utah’s own pick is also on the outside looking in for a realistic shot at the services of Victor Wembanyama. If the season were to end today, Utah would be sitting at the 13 spot, giving the Jazz a 4.8% chance of a top-four selection.

However, there’s still time to stack some losses if Utah decides to trade away the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Mike Conley prior to the NBA deadline. The combination of losing some vets and taking the foot off the gas could spiral Utah down to the No. 6 spot and an 18.2% chance of having a top-two pick.

Getting into the top five isn’t feasible when you consider Utah would have to lose roughly 26 out of their last 32 games to even be in the conversation. Jazz fans should get a clearer vision of where things are headed after the trade deadline on February 9.

