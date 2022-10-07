Jazz Hosting Free Scrimmage For New-Look Roster on Saturday

The Utah Jazz will host a free scrimmage open to the public this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Vivint Arena.

Fans will get their first glimpse at the new-look roster in person as the Jazz will also display a newly designed court for the first time. First-year head coach Will Hardy is anxious to showcase the young roster to the hometown faithful.

“Yeah, we’re really excited," Hardy said. "I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for our fans to get to know our team which will be great. Like I said this is really a fun group of guys. High energy, really competitive…I think you’ve seen that in the first two preseason games.”

Fans in attendance should anticipate a laid-back atmosphere, but the players on the court might be another story.

A handful of Jazz players are on the bubble of making the 15-man roster and how they perform on Saturday could go a long way toward cementing their spot with this year's squad. Players like Jared Butler, Saben Lee, Stanley Johnson, and Leandro Bolmaro will make their case for why they should make the team.

The debates on social media have been on fire as Jazz Nation speculates which players would be the best fit moving forward. However it shakes out, it’s an exciting time to be a Jazz fan and Saturday will be a good opportunity to get to know some unfamiliar faces up close and in person.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m., and it’s recommended to get there early to beat the rush.

Also, Utah finishes up its preseason next week at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

