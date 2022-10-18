The new Utah Jazz season is less than 48 hours away, and sheer excitement is alive and well in Salt Lake City. New Jazz head coach Will Hardy led his team to a 1-3 preseason record, giving each player a fair opportunity to survive final roster cuts.

The Jazz roster now sits at the final 15 players. With the tension of cutting players out of the way, let's review how early-season game minutes may be distributed.

Projected Starting Lineup

First, the Jazz will likely start Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, and Jarred Vanderbilt. A possible adjustment to the starting lineup could include Malik Beasley at the two, not Clarkson.

Starting Beasley would place Clarkson in his familiar role as the sixth man and provide the Jazz with instant offense from the bench.

Mike Conley: 25-30 minutes per game. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Analysis: He will provide leadership and experience based on his tenure in the league, and Coach Hardy will lean on his floor-general abilities. As the season progresses, expect Conley's minutes to decrease due to age and the emergence of newer and younger players adapting to Utah's system. Jordan Clarkson: 32-35 minutes per game. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Analysis: The Jazz will need 'TBG' (The Bucket Getter) on full display every night, guiding the Jazz and keeping his stock rising across the league. The NBA is a business, and Clarkson could yield additional dividends in a trade. Early on, expect him to play all the minutes he can handle, whether as a starter or reserve. Lauri Markkanen: 35 minutes per night. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Analysis: Markannen will lead the Jazz in minutes played. The preseason eye test revealed him to be a natural fit for the new-look Jazz. He can provide offensive and defensive contributions. Foul trouble may stymie some game minutes as Markannen will be tested as a small forward in this NBA. Notable small forwards Markanen will face are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jason Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Khris Middleton. As long as Markkanen can avoid foul trouble, the minutes will be plentiful, and Jazz Nation could witness him receiving the Most Improved Player award. Kelly Olynyk: 30 minutes per night. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Analysis: Olynyk boasts a legitimate skill set and will demand minutes as a rebounder, passer, and as a shooter who can stretch the floor. Foul issues may also hinder his minutes, but Markkanen can play his position. Olynyk has a respectable NBA resume so expect a sold 30 minutes on a nightly basis. Jarred Vanderbilt: 20-25 minutes per night. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Analysis: Vanderbilt is in line to play the fewest minutes of the Jazz projected starters. He's a tough-nosed defender who plays extremely hard, and he rebounds at a high clip. The issue is his inability to score consistently, combined with non-existent mechanics to score from the perimeter. Although Coach Hardy will welcome Vanderbilt's upside, his downside is easily replaceable. Even Vanderbilt's upside can be challenged by Markkanen, Olynyk, and newcomer Walker Kessler. Reserves Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports The leading candidates to garner the most reserve minutes are Collin Sexton, Kessler, and Rudy Gay. Beasley and/or Clarkson could be in this reserve mix, depending on who Coach Hardy selects as the starter. Also, look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to earn some reserve minutes, as he seems to be earning the trust of the Jazz coaching staff. Distribution of Bench Minutes Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Most NBA teams will generally play nine players per night, depending on the game script. The Jazz may play more than nine players per night in search of consistent chemistry and team success. Look for Sexton, Kessler, and Gay to begin the season by logging 20-25 minutes per game, with additional minutes being distributed to Alexander-Walker. Again, the game script could alter the predicted allotment of minutes. Bottom Line Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz seem set on the starting lineup with a number of versatile commodities in reserve roles. The starters had better be on their A-game, especially as a rebuilding team with the thought of accelerating tank mode.

It will be interesting to review the new-look Jazz as the season gets underway on October 19 at Vivint Smart Arena, with the Denver Nuggets coming to town.

