Report: Jazz Hiring Jason Terry as Assistant Coach

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that current Grand Rapids Gold head coach Jason Terry is finalizing a deal to become an assistant with the Utah Jazz.

"The Utah Jazz are finalizing hiring NBA G League Grand Rapids head coach Jason Terry as an assistant coach on Will Hardy's staff, sources tell The Atheltic and Stadium," Charania tweeted.

Terry was interviewed for Utah's head-coaching vacancy back in June and apparently impressed the Jazz front office enough to bring him back as one of new Jazz head coach Will Hardy’s assistants.

This will be Terry’s NBA debut as a coach. He did spend one year as an assistant for the University of Arizona and, more recently, as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League.

As a player, Terry was a locker room leader and a sharpshooter on the court. Currently, he ranks seventh all-time with 2,282 three-pointers made.

Terry also brings championship experience to the table as a player with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and Arizona in 1997. This could be the youngest staff in NBA history, with Hardy leading the way at 34 years old. Terry is only 44.



The Jazz haven't announced who will be the lead assistant headed into the 2022-23 season. Quin Snyder holdover Alex Jensen and Irv Roland could be the leading candidates to take that spot.

