Hornets Update LaMelo Ball's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz look to get back on track Monday night when they face the Charlotte Hornets at the Vivint Arena. The lottery-bound Hornets could be heading into the contest down some key contributors.

LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) is listed as questionable, while Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful. The Jazz will continue to be without the services of Kelly Olynyk as he still recovers from his ankle injury, although it’s been reported that he has returned back to practice.

With a little over two weeks until the trade deadline, it’s that time of the year for Jazz fans to start refreshing their social media accounts.

Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Olynyk are the names that keep popping up in the NBA rumor mill. Another name to keep an eye on is John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Jazz have an overabundance of depth at the shooting guard position and could parlay that into getting a player that can stretch the floor at the power forward spot. Collins is averaging 13.3 ppg, is a 35% career three-point shooter, and would be a good fit to pair up with rookie of the year candidate Walker Kessler in the starting lineup.

Also, will the Jazz get an extension done with Jordan Clarkson before the deadline? Clarkson can opt out of his contract and hit the 2023 free-agent market, and the Jazz will want to have some assurance that’s not going to happen.

Utah should try to get something done before February 9 or it runs the risk of losing the former Sixth Man of the Year without getting anything in return. Either way, the rumors will be hot and heavy moving forward.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!