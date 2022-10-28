Jazz Rule Out Two Players for Nuggets Rematch

The Utah Jazz have had a clean bill of health in the early stages of the 2022-23 season, but that won’t be the case as they limp into the Mile High City for a Friday night showdown with the division rival Denver Nuggets.

On Thursday, the Jazz announced that Rudy Gay (health and safety protocols) and Simone Fontecchio (health and safety protocols) have been ruled out of Friday's game, while Collin Sexton (left oblique contusion) and Walker Kessler (illness) are questionable.

Sexton sustained his injury during the first half of Wednesday’s victory against the Houston Rockets, but Fontecchio, Gay, and Kessler’s illnesses came out of left field.

Utah’s depth could face its first test if Sexton and Kessler are ruled out. The pair are the first players to come off the bench for head coach Will Hardy and have been big contributors to Utah winning its first four out of five games.

Without Kessler, Jazz fans may see third-year pro Udoka Azubuike for the first time. Azubuike has been dealing with an ankle injury, but for the first time this year, is not listed on the injury report.

Replacing Sexton’s minutes could go to the hot hand. Against the Rockets, shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker saw a spike in minutes, but the Jazz could increase the workload of Malik Beasley or give Nickeil Alexander-Walker a crack at rotational minutes.

It is good news that Sexton hasn't been ruled out, as it appears he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

Tip of is at 7:00 MDT

