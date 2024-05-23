Jazz 'Intrigued' by Kentucky Draft Prospect at Combine per Insider
The Utah Jazz were extremely busy at the NBA Draft Combine last week. They interviewed a total of 14 players, and Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was present in person to watch the measurements, drills, and scrimmages.
Among the 14 players interviewed by the Jazz at the combine were UConn’s duo of Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, Kentucky’s sharpshooter Reed Sheppard, Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey out of Purdue, G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland, Tennessee guard/forward Dalton Knecht, and consensus top-5 prospect Alexander Sarr.
There was plenty to talk about after the prospects displayed their strengths to their potential future teams, but one player who did stand out was Sheppard. According to Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Sheppard performed well and is someone Jazz fans should watch closely as we approach draft day.
"Kentucky freshman guard Reed Sheppard tested incredibly well at the combine, " Todd wrote. "Though measuring in at just 6-feet-1.75 inches without shoes on, he posted the eighth-best standing vertical leap and fourth-best max vertical leap among all combine participants. The Jazz were already intrigued by Sheppard’s athleticism and skill, but he also had a great interview with the Jazz."
The Jazz could really use a boost to their backcourt heading into next year. Where it stands today, Keyonte George and Collin Sexton are penciled in as the starters, but there's a lack of depth after that. With the chances of Jordan Clarkson being traded high this offseason, the Jazz could use some depth or upgrade one of their starters. Sexton has been a solid addition since the Donovan Mitchell trade, but if he's to stick with the Jazz, it might be as the first guard off of the bench.
Sheppard scored 52.1% from three on 4.4 attempts per game in college. He was also an extremely active defender, snagging 2.5 steals per game. Despite measuring 6’1.75 without shoes, Sheppard recorded all participants' fourth-best max vertical leap with a 42-inch max vertical.
Sheppard has been rising up draft boards lately, with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony pegging him at third overall to the Houston Rockets in his most recent mock draft. Givony explained what it is about Sheppard that's drawing attention around the league.
"Houston could look at plug-and-play options with this pick, considering the youthful roster construction," Gionvy wrote. "Shooting will likely be a priority this summer, and the dynamic shot-making versatility of Sheppard — who made over 50% of his 3s this season — could be attractive with this pick, along with his feel for the game and defensive instincts."
One sticking point with Sheppard is his size. Ainge does have a history of wanting players that have the length to make life difficult for the opponent's wings. If Utah's backcourt consists of George, Sheppard, and Sexton, then we can expect the struggles to continue on the defensive end. Last season, Utah ranked last in the league in defensive rating, and that has to improve moving forward.
However, if Ainge is set on Sheppard, they might have to sacrifice some assets to trade up. As we already know, everything is on the table regarding Ainge. So, if Sheppard is his guy, then the Jazz have a treasure chest of future draft picks to bargain with. Get ready, Jazz fans, the 2024 NBA Draft is slated for June 27-28.
