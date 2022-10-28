The Utah Jazz got back to their winning ways Wednesday night with a 109-101 victory over the Houston Rockets. Next is another early season rematch against the Denver Nuggets.

The Jazz were able to catch the Nuggets on a bad night in the season opener with a 123-101 win, but this time around, Denver should be better prepared at home and its guard up against a team that’s surprised the NBA by winning four out of their first five games.

What’s it going to take to upset the Nuggets for the second time this year? Let’s break it down.

Stay Out of Foul Trouble

This talking point is starting to feel like a broken record, but it’s worth repeating, considering what happened on Wednesday night vs. the Rockets. Jarred Vanderbilt led the way, fouling out in just 19 minutes on the court, while Kelly Olynyk was disqualified with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Utah needs to keep its best players on the court and the opposition out of the bonus early in the quarters. Let’s see if they can stay aggressive without the unnecessary fouling.

Match the Nuggets' Home Energy

Denver was 25-11 at home last year and are 2-0 out of the gates in 2022. You can expect Denver to come out with high energy considering they’re at home and were just thumped by Utah on October 19.

The oddsmakers have Denver as a 8.5-point favorite, but let’s see if the Jazz can match the home team's energy, keep within striking distance, and sneak away with a victory that nobody is expecting. It will take 100% effort for all four quarter quarters.

Overcome Being Short-Handed

Heading into Friday night's contest, Rudy Gay (health and safety protocols) and Simone Fontecchio (health and safety protocols) are already ruled out, while Collin Sexton (left oblique contusion) and Walker Kessler (illness) are questionable.

What bench players can step up and replace the missing production? It’s a great opportunity for Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to show their worth.

Also, Udoka Azubuike may see his first action of the year if Kessler’s out. Utah’s first-round pick in 2020 has been dealing with an ankle injury and is not on the injury report for the first time this year.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

