Jazz-Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Late Add Update
The Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday night's second game of the NBA Cup qualifier. Both franchises will be entering the contest at less than 100%.
The Lakers will be without ex-Jazzman Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Jalen Hood-Schfino, while Bronny James (heel) is doubtful. MVP candidate Anthony Davis was a late addition with a foot injury and is probable to suit up against the Jazz. Lakers forward Cam Reddish is probable as well,
As for the Jazz, starting center Walker Kessler will be out with a hip injury. This will be Kessler’s fifth consecutive missed contest.
Utah will be entering its third game of a four-game road trip. The Jazz have dropped the first two games of this stretch, and the oddsmakers are projecting it to be three in a row. DraftKings has Utah pegged as an 11-point underdog.
With this game having NBA Cup implications, expect both teams to put their best foot forward. The Jazz are 0-1 in NBA Cup games, while the Lakers are 1-0.
This will be a game of two teams headed in opposite directions. In a rebuilding year, the Jazz have gotten off to a 3-10 start. Jazz fans can expect to keep stacking up with a top-five pick on the line in the 2025 NBA draft.
The Lakers are currently riding a five-game winning streak. This could be LeBron James's last legitimate chance to obtain his fifth championship, and the Lakers will be in win-now mode. The tip-off is at 8:30 MT.
