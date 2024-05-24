Jazz Linked to National Champion Draft Prospect by ESPN
Wouldn't this be something if it came to fruition? ESPN’s draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo just came out with their latest NBA mock draft, and it has the Utah Jazz landing a fan-favorite prospect. They have UConn guard Stephon Castile landing with the Jazz with the No. 10 overall pick. Here is a snippet of Woo’s explanation for their choice.
"Castle's versatile perimeter defense and playmaking potential makes him an interesting fit next to smaller, offensive-minded guards, which the Jazz have several of. As Utah aims to improve the league's worst defensive rating, grabbing a player who addresses needs both present and future would be a win here at No. 10."
Castle is widely regarded as one of Jazz fans' favorite prospects in the entire draft, so landing him at pick 10 without sacrificing assets to move up would feel like a massive win. G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland and Colorado guard/forward Cody Williams were also available at pick 10 in this mock draft, giving the Jazz front office robust options at the selection.
The Jazz could use a boost on the court's defensive end, and Castle fits the bill. However, the chances of him being available at No. 10 are slim if you're going off of the different online mock drafts currently out there. Even if the Jazz were to get Castle, there are still questions about his ability to make shots from long distance. He only made 27.7% of his shots in his only year with the Huskies.
Drafting an impact player at pick No. 10 would be a shot to the arm for a fan base that's not accustomed to drafting in the lottery. The 2024 draft class is projected to be weak, but that doesn't mean there are no difference-makers out there. In years past, there have been some home run selections that haven't been top-ten picks.
Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo were all drafted outside the top 10 and led a small market franchise to a championship. The Jazz will look to duplicate a similar path to success come draft day. Utah has this year's 10th, 29th, and 32nd selections.
