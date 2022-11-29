3 Hard Takeaways from Jazz's Fifth Straight Loss

In a back-and-forth contest against the Chicago Bulls, the Utah Jazz lost momentum down the stretch of the fourth quarter, dropping their fifth consecutive game of this season, 114-107.

The Jazz landed four double-digits scorers led by Lauri Markkanen's 32 points, nine rebounds, and one assist. He also shot 66.7% from the field and connected on 7-of-11 three-point shots.

The eye test revealed Markkanen's appetite for revenge as the Bulls originally drafted him in 2017 with the No. 7 overall Lottery pick. There was some speculation on whether Markkanen would even play after bumping his knee on Saturday night.

Jazz Nation can be proud as the vast majority of modern NBA players would have taken the night off for what is termed 'load management.' Although on the losing end, Markkanen showed the Bulls they were incorrect in his evaluation and probably should not have traded him.

The Bulls recorded five double-digit scorers and were paced by All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan's 26 points, six assists, four boards, and a steal. His mid-range shot-making ability was on full display as on most nights and the Jazz weren't able to contain him.

Duo partner Zack LaVine's 20 points, six boards, five assists, and a steal helped DeRozan and the rest of the Bulls seal the victory. The Bulls might be taking the attitude of 'we won so the Markkanen trade was beneficial' because upper management loves to be correct.

Here are some key takeaways after tonight's Jazz loss.

The Jazz are Now a Play-In Team

This loss drops the Jazz record to 12-11 and out of an official playoff spot. The Jazz are now ranked No. 9 in the Western Conference standings and are a play-in team.

Utah must reclaim its path to winning that was shown at the beginning of the season as NBA competitors are moving up the playoff ladder. Notable is the fact the Minnesota Timberwolves are now only one game behind the Jazz, and I'm sure executive Danny Ainge will not want to finish behind them.

Mike Conley should return soon and give the Jazz more stability in terms of running the team.

Kessler Needs More Playing Time

Walker Kessler only received five minutes of game action, which seems a bit odd. The Bulls' centers scored a combined 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds while he watched from the sideline.

We understand that Kessler is young and there will be growing pains, but the current Jazz starters offer little rim protection and seem to have trouble squeezing the orange against bigger centers. You cannot teach size and Kessler's 7-foot size can contribute with block shots and rebounding. He is an offensive work in progress, but when you have lost five games in a row, it may be time for a change.

Tank or Accelerate?

Jazz Nation should begin to wonder if Utah is trying to secure a playoff ticket or hop in the lottery sweepstakes. Winning games and losing games can accrue rapidly, and Utah is currently on the incorrect side.

A positive note is the Jazz have played 14 games on the road and six back-to-back games. Seven of the next eight games are at home, which could aid the Jazz tremendously while getting back on the winning track.

If the winning culture remains non-existent, you may look for 'Trader' Danny to possibly renew trade discussions. Maybe the Jazz can emerge victorious against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and quiet some of the noise.

Losing provides no benefit except draft position. After a 9-1 start to the season, the injury to Conley, and having a first-year head coach, Jazz Nation remains patient. But if the losses continue to stockpile, the 801 will begin to question the massive overhaul of players who are longer on the Jazz roster.

