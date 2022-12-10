Jazz Season in Danger of Sinking Due to Injury Bug

The Utah Jazz took one step forward and two back in Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz were upended by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 118-108, on Friday night at Vivint Smart Arena.

The 801 was quite familiar with Rudy Gobert, who now calls Minnesota his basketball home. His performance was dominant as he scored 22 points, snagged 13 boards, dropped an assist, shot 72% from the field, and registered a whopping +15 game rating.

Gobert received plenty of assistance from his new teammates, as the Timberwolves finished with six players in double figures. Every Timberwolf starter scored double digits, dished at least one assist, grabbed at least three rebounds, and registered on the positive side under the plus-minus system.

D'Angelo Russell was determined not to let Gobert lose this game as he chipped in with 30 points and three boards with two assists. Russell shot a blistering 75% from the field and scored 20 points while draining six three-point shots, all in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz loss drops their record to 15-13 while claiming the No. 6 seed currently in the Western Conference as we push toward the halfway mark of this NBA season

Six Jazzmen posted double-digit scoring, led by Malik Beasley's 23 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 21 points, and Jarred Vanderbilt recorded a double-double as a reserve. 'Threesley' continues to earn his nickname.

The return of Mike Conley was a welcomed sight for the Jazz, as he had missed the previous nine games due to a knee injury. The Jazz went 3-6 during Conley's absence and chose to bring him off the bench against the Timberwolves.

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton were unavailable for the contest. Markkanen had an illness, while Sexton is nursing a mild hamstring injury.

Sooner or later, the injury bug will test most NBA teams, and the Jazz have been on the less-fortunate side lately. Hopefully, Utah can return to a healthy roster and remain a playoff team.

The Jazz have done a great job keeping game-ready players available, and have not complained about injuries, unlike some of their NBA competitors. But absent a bonafide superstar, this is a team that needs its key players available in order to maintain plausible playoff aspirations.

An 82-game stretch is rigorous, to say the least. Wins and losses are part of the business, and the Jazz will attempt to put this loss behind them and face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Whether on a winning or losing streak, teams must develop short-term memory as the pendulum can swing in the opposite direction swiftly.

The Jazz seem locked and loaded with the short-term mentality. Jazz Nation is never satisfied with a loss, but it had to be rewarding to witness the Gobert performance. He was right at home, and one could both see and feel his passion for Vivint Smart Arena as he led his new teammates.

Hopefully, the Jazz can get healthy soon while continuing to win games because, at this point, it's too late to tank. Keep a close eye on the Nuggets contest, as this will be the ninth back-to-back game for the Jazz this season.

