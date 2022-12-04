Trail Blazers 116, Jazz 111: Four Unvarnished Takeaways

Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points while knocking down seven three-pointers as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Utah Jazz, 116-111.

Utah was playing uphill for the majority of the game due to Simons' 23-point first quarter and Portland’s nine-point advantage at the half.

Despite Simons' performance, the Jazz still had chances to win the game in the last minute, but three turnovers on their last three possessions, paired with some bad time management, did the Jazz in.

What did we learn in Utah’s 12th loss of the season? Let’s break it down.

Bad Night for Referee Tony Brothers

There was a lot to talk in this game but all the social media chatter was about the missed call on Jordan Clarkson at the 3:30 mark in the third quarter. On a dribble drive through the lane, Clarkson took off on one foot and was violently slapped halfway down his arm by Jabari Walker.

As a result, even the nose-bleed seats could clearly see it was a possible flagrant foul, but for some unknown reason, Brothers swallowed his whistle.

In turn, Jazz head coach Will Hardy received the first technical foul of his career as he castigated the officials. Hardy was asked about it in his post-game interview.

“It should've been two," Hardy said. “I should have gotten thrown out. That play was gross. I’m happy Jordan wasn’t hurt.”

It was good to see that Hardy had his players back on one of the worst no-calls I’ve ever witnessed.

Jazz Missing Conley Down the Stretch

Despite not getting a favorable whistle on Saturday night, the Jazz still had a one-point lead with 1.02 left in the game. Utah was not able to get a shot off thanks to some sloppy play in their half-court sets that led to three turnovers.

Not having veteran point guard Mike Conley on the court in these moments is starting to take its toll on the Jazz. Conley was on a two-week timetable to come back from his knee contusion, and hopefully, for the Jazz, that will be this week.

Hardy's Questionable Time Management

The Trail Blazers had possession of the ball with 26.5 seconds and a fresh 24-second shot clock. The Jazz were just in the same predicament versus the Phoenix Suns last week.

Hardy chose to run the same strategy back by not attempting to foul until Portland’s best free throw shooter, Simons (89%), didn’t have the ball. The problem with playing the waiting game is Simons didn’t relinquish the ball until halfway through the shot clock, leaving the Jazz 6.4 seconds on their last possession.

Jerami Grant, who’s a capable free throw shooter (76%), still knocked down the two free throws and the rest is history. Hardy has played those odds twice in one week, and both times, the Jazz didn’t even attempt a shot to close the game. A puzzling strategy, to say the least.

Vanderbilt Hitting the Corner 3

Kudos to forward Jarred Vanderbilt for consistently knocking down open corner threes. Opponents have given Vanderbilt that shot this year which can create spacing issues for Utah’s offense.

Vanderbilt made all four three-point attempts and is shooting 46.8% on the year. This will not only bode well for Vanderbilt’s stats, but other Jazz players will get extra space to attack the rim and get their own three-point shot off as teams will have to play Vanderbilt straight up.