4 Encouraging Takeaways from Jazz's 129-118 Loss to Warriors

After a three-game losing streak, what do the Utah Jazz have to be positive about?
The Golden State Warriors gave the Utah Jazz an NBA lesson on how difficult it will be to dethrone the defending champions. The Jazz continued to battle throughout the contest, but the score does not indicate how dominant the Warriors fared in the competition.

The Warriors placed six players in double figures, led by Steph Curry's 33 points,  five boards, four assists, and two steals. Curry shot 56% from the field, made his only free-throw attempt, and made 6-of-13 three-point shots while registering a lofty +19 game rating.

The Jazz delivered a valiant team effort and have nothing to be ashamed of. Utah also recorded six double-figure scorers, led by Lauri Markkanen's 24 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while shooting 52.9% from the field with a 5-of-11 finish on three-point shots. He registered a +12 game rating.

In the end, the Warriors' experience and Curry's game script were a bit much for the Jazz to overcome. What did we learn? Here are my key takeaways. 

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Earns Larger Role

Alexander-Walker has not received consistent rotational minutes as a Jazzman this season. On Friday, he was basically thrust into heavy minutes against the defending champs on the road and delivered

Alexander-Walker scored eight points, six assists, five boards, three steals, one block, a +2 game rating while committing only one turnover. He is showing how dedicated he is to the game of basketball, and his time will eventually come as he is highly skilled. Also on display was his natural feel for the game, which cannot be taught and is a basketball gift from birth.

I've written several takes about Alexander-Walker's abilities, and now Jazz Nation has witnessed additional firepower for the future. After Friday's display, look for the Jazz to keep him engaged in the team's rotation, as he has good size, abilities, and a great feel for the game.

Warriors Starters All Register Plus Game Ratings

The Warriors' starters all registered plus game ratings, which isn't as common as you may think. The slightest mishap or mistake committed by a player generally moves the minus rating pretty quickly vs. the plus. So, when a collective team of five starters all have plus ratings, it's very difficult to displace the team as the mistakes and errors are minimal.

Kelly Olynyk scored 21 points, four boards, one assist, two blocks, and one steal, shooting 69.2% from the field and making 3-of-6 three-point shots. This is a really good stat line, but he registered a -19 game rating, which was the highest of all players on both teams tonight.

Numbers are sometimes deceiving, but I think the game ratings are pretty accurate. This number can portray how the player performed and how valuable his contributions equated against his opponent.

Jazz Train Rolls Thanks to The Finnisher

Lauri Markkanen's stats listed above is proof that he must be considered an All-Star candidate this season. No matter what team the Jazz may face, Markkanen will have some sort of an advantage at his position. 

I'm not saying he is the best small forward in basketball, but standing at 7-foot-0, along with his versatility, Markkanen will continue to keep opposing team coordinators awake at night. Although the Jazz are a great surprise in the NBA, Markkanen is the main reason why this train will continue to roll.

Jazz are Still a Playoff Team

The loss drops the Jazz record to 12-9, and they are No. 6 in the Western Conference standings. So if the season ended today, the Jazz would be in the playoffs. Jazz Nation will hope the team can end its three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

What it All Means

The Jazz battled but were defeated by the defending NBA champion Warriors. Walker-Alexander gave the Jazz an additional piece of depth that can be placed into the team rotation. 

Wins add up quickly, and losses add up quickly, and these Jazzmen will look to rebound against the Suns on Saturday. Markkanen continues to display his worth, and the Jazz are still a playoff team. Good Luck in "The Valley of the Sun."

