Jazz Fall to Nuggets: 5 Hard Takeaways

In their rematch with the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz were thoroughly torched, 117-101. This contest was decided early on, although it surprisingly was not dominated by the Nuggets two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic.

The final score does not indicate how lopsided the victory was for the Nuggets. The Jazz were out-rebounded 58-38, were -21 points in three-point shooting and the Nuggets produced seven double-digit scorers led by the player of the game Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland's 26 points on 7-of-12 on three-pointers.

The Jazz only had three double-digit scorers lead by Lauri Markkanen's 17 points and 10 rebounds. Post-gam, coach Will Hardy said, "Denver dictated the pace of the game... Credit to Denver as they made us play their pace."

The Jazz were without the services of Walker Kessler, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio so several reserve players were allotted playing time.

The Jazz will look to bounce back in the upcoming home game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies but what did we learn? Let's review some takeaways from tonight's game.

Markkanen Must Develop Inside Presence

Markkanen is off to a great start. He is long, athletic and checks the boxes as a position-less basketball player. Whenever you are considered the best player on an NBA roster, the opposition will prepare a menu to stop you, or allow you to stop yourself.

Markkanen simply does not pose as a threat with interior or post play. Yes he can finish around the basket but the Jazz should implement several plays each night where Markkanen is positioned in the post area and allowed to work.

He is too gifted of a player to have the bulk of his success from the perimeter. As great as he mechanically, NBA teams will defer to a three-point shot and Friday was a glimpse of what happens when the game plan isn't successful. Get Markkanen to the post, let him feast and allow him to a force inside and outside the post area.

Nuggets had This Game Circled

The Nuggets were determined to avenge their previous loss to Utah. The Jazz are a young team but the way this early season has unfolded, Utah must be ready for the opposing team's best shot.

I believe the Jazz will be circled by opponents more often than not especially with the early-season success. The Jazz must come out with a higher level of intensity every night because as of now, there is a target on their backs.

Leandro Bolmaro Must Display Toughness

Bolmaro was awarded 15 minutes against the Nuggets and scored two points and grabbed two rebounds. Sometimes numbers don't provide an accurate evaluation of a player.

There was a play where Bolmaro was hit with a screen and seemed inquired while lying on the floor. No matter the player, I don't want to see anyone injured, however, it's not wise to roll on the floor and then be the first player down the floor on offense. Bolmaro should hit the film room and understand that he is playing on a team that displays toughness.

Find More Minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Jazz are a work in progress but Walker-Alexander has seeming been forgotten. In eight minutes of action, he scored seven points and had four assists. Many will say it was in garbage time minutes but Alexander-Walker is a position less basketball player.

He seemed to earning the trust of the team towards the end of preseason but has not played very much in the regular season. Maybe he will receive additional game minutes so he can prove his value to the team. But the eye test reveals Alexander-Walker is a cerebral basketball player.

What it Means

The Jazz were defeated by a better team in the Nuggets. Again, the NBA season is long and grueling with the chance to redeem yourself quickly.

In the case of the Jazz, they play Memphis Saturday and Monday so there is not much time to dwell on a loss. Utah played Denver on a night where "Bones" Hyland was hot from the field and some nights on an NBA court this happens.

It will be interesting to see how the Jazz respond with a game to Grizzlies on Saturday night.

