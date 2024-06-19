Jazz Opponents Revealed in 2024 Summer League
Now that the 2023-24 NBA season is over, it's time to focus on what's next. This week, it was revealed which teams the Utah Jazz will play in this year's Summer League. The Utah Jazz will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Also, based on the information given, Jazz fans can expect a competitive roster to compete this year.
Back in April, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge announced that Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler, Brice Sensabaugh, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. would lead the way. Also, the Jazz have the 10, 29, and 32 draft picks, which should get plenty of work in.
Surprisingly, Kessler is on the roster despite it being his third year as a pro, and he is only one year removed from the All-Rookie team. Jazz head coach Will Hardy explained why they put Kessler on the roster.
“Walker needs to play as much as possible,” Hardy said back in April. “There’s nothing that will substitute getting live game reps ... If you had told me when we traded for Walker two years ago that this is the point on the map that he would be two years in, I would have been happy.”
Last season, Keyonte George emerged onto the scene with his performance in the Summer League. George was drafted with the No.16 overall pick in last year's draft out of the University of Baylor. Jazz fans knew early that George was much better than his draft position. He averaged 21.7 points and 6.3 assists per contest while receiving first-team honors for his performance.
George started the season in a reserve role for the Jazz, but it didn’t take long before being anointed as the starting point guard. He finished the season with 13.4 points and 4.4 assists over 75 games.
So, who will emerge as a standout this year? Jazz fans will know soon enough, with the first game scheduled on July 8 at the Delta Center.
