The Utah Jazz look to make it two in a row versus the Indiana Pacers.

The Utah Jazz will be looking to start off a new month on the right foot when they face the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Arena on Friday night. The Pacers may be without a pair of key rotational pieces for the showdown.

According to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) "is getting closer" but most likely won’t play during their current road trip. Also, point guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is listed as questionable.

Similar to the Jazz, Indiana has exceeded expectations this year and is currently ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference, while winning seven out of its last 10 games. The Jazz have been heading in the opposite direction as they've lost seven of their last 10.

It’s been a struggle since starting point guard Mike Conley went down with a knee contusion six games ago. Conley won’t be available for Friday night's contest but should be back soon as we approach the two-week mark that he was projected to miss.

Back-up point guard Collin Sexton has been the starter in Conley’s absence. It hasn’t always been pretty this year for the fifth-year pro, but he did play his best game of the year on Wednesday night vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 21 points while dishing out six assists.

Although the Pacers are the team that’s been on the winning track as of late, it's the Jazz that opened up as a five-point favorite at home.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

