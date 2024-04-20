Jazz Roster Outlook: Does PG Kris Dunn Have a Future in Utah?
The Utah Jazz have a lot on their plate this offseason. Jordan Clarkson getting traded or Lauri Markkanen signing an extension has been the most talked about topics, but what about veteran point guard Kris Dunn’s future in Salt Lake City?
The former lottery pick is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Jazz haven’t said anything about possibly bringing him back for a third season. Dunn was asked how he’s handling the unknown during his exit interview this past week.
“I just let everything play itself out, " Dunn said. "I just stick on to what I can control and that’s my work during the summer. Just make sure I’m constantly putting in the work. I make sure to take care of my body, and whatever happens, I let God handle it."
Dunn has been a pleasant surprise in the short time as a member of the Jazz. Despite having to sacrifice playing time to the youth movement, the defensive-minded veteran performed well when asked. In 66 games, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.8 assists in 18.9 minutes per contest. However, if Utah decides to keep Dunn around, it will be because of his veteran leadership and what he brings to the table defensively.
Utah was much better defensively when Dunn was on the court on a team with the worst defensive rating in the NBA. Arguably, Dunn is Utah's best wing defender. In fact, in 2020, he was one player removed from making the All-NBA Defensive Team, and last season made the 2022-23 G-League All-Defensive Team.
So, has Dunn done enough on the court to earn a guaranteed contract moving forward? The well-traveled veteran addressed that question in his exit interview.
“I did a little bit," Dunn said. "A lot more work needs to be done. I’m excited for what’s ahead. But I go out there and compete and show NBA teams I can help a team win.”
With a unique skill set that’s hard to find in today’s NBA, there’s no question Dunn will be under contract for an NBA franchise in 2024-25. The big question is, will it be for the Jazz? From this point of view, it looks like it's not trending to go in that direction.
First, if the Jazz want to retain Dunn, they’ll compete with other teams in free agency. He’s not a player that’s going to break the bank, but Utah still might want to allocate that cap space into the Markkanen extension or a player that upgrades the starting lineup. Remember, Danny Ainge said in his exit interview that the Jazz will be "Big Game Hunting" this offseason.
Certainly, the Jazz could use a player like Dunn, considering what a difference he makes defensively. However, there may not be enough room with an abundance of rostered guards already and three draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft.
Then there’s also the question of whether Dunn even wants to return. Here’s a player who should have options in free agency and may want to play in a more stable situation then what Utah has to currently offer, given his veteran status and not wanting to go through a Jazz rebuild.
Either way, the most important thing is Dunn has played his way back into the NBA after his stint in G-League last season. It’s not often a 10-day contract is parlayed into a guaranteed deal, but Dunn certainly found a way and deserves every penny on his next contract.
