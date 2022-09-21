Jazz Sign Two Players on Doorstep of Regular Season

Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic have reported that the Utah Jazz have signed free-agent center Cody Zeller to a camp deal

The duo also reported that the Jazz signed center Micah Potter to a two-way contract.

These are interesting moves to make when the Jazz are under the gun to trim their roster to 15 players before the start of the regular season.

Zeller doesn’t have a guaranteed contract, and the signing only makes sense if the Jazz front office has a clear picture of what lies ahead with some of the vets on the trade block. Could there be another move just around the corner?

Zeller played in 27 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last year coming off the bench. He averaged 5.2 points per game while grabbing 4.6 rebounds.

The 6-foot-11 big man played most of his career in Charlotte, where he was drafted in 2013. Zeller posted his career highs in 2019, averaging 11.1 points per game and 7.1 rebounds.

Zeller provides depth at the center position, which has some question marks heading into the season. Udoka Azubuike and Walker Kessler are currently at the top of the depth chart with no clear picture of who will start.

Potter will most likely begin the year with the Utah Stars. At only 24 years old, he’s a bit of a project, but the Jazz have nothing to lose on a low-risk contract.

Potter most recently played for the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League. He does have some NBA game experience when he was signed by the Detroit Pistons on a 10-day contract.

These moves feel like the calm before the storm as Jazz fans patiently wait for the next domino to fall.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.